FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

There is a time and a place for a nuanced, analytic breakdown of the New England Patriots Week Seven matchup against the Chicago Bears. This is not one of them. Everyone loves hot takes and bold predictions, and we’re here to give them to you. Last week, we went two-for-three with our hot takes. Let’s see if we can repeat that success with the New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears bold predictions

Tom Brady Reaches 1,000 Career Rushing Yards By Juking Out Smith

Five-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time league MVP Tom Brady is about to reach perhaps the most impressive milestone of his illustrious career. Brady sits at 983 rushing yards, needing just 17 more to reach the elusive 1,000-yard rushing mark. 17 yards is a lot for a player like Brady, but he’s going to pick them up in Week Seven.

Not only that, but he’ll do it by juking out rookie linebacker Roquan Smith. Back in 2006, Brady famously juked out Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. History will repeat itself in Week Seven, as Brady will put the moves on the Bears first-round pick to reach the milestone. At just 41 years, the question now becomes is Brady also the greatest scrambling quarterback of all time?

Sony Michel Goes Over 100 Yards Again

Rookie running back Sony Michel has been a godsend in the Patriots backfield. Michel has put up fantastic numbers over the past three weeks, running for a combined 316 yards and four touchdowns. However, Michel has yet to go up against a defense this good. The Bears rank first in Football Outsiders’ DVOA against running backs, meaning that Michel could be in for a long night.

However, despite the Bears talent across the board, look for Michel to emerge victoriously. As long as his knees cooperate, Sony Michel is the real deal and a legit RB1. Shaq Mason and David Andrews are both elite run blockers, so Michel should have success running behind those two.

Gronkowski Records Multiple Touchdowns

It’s been a strange year for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski is normally the most dominant and unstoppable red-zone force in the league, but that hasn’t been the case in 2018. Entering Week Seven, the Patriot tight end has seen just one red zone target on the season. Additionally, his six games without a touchdown reception is the longest stretch in Gronkowski’s illustrious career.

Look for that trend to change against Chicago. With the return of Julian Edelman and the emergence of Josh Gordon, opposing defenses won’t be able to double team Gronkowski as often as they have. The big tight end was hampered by an ankle injury early in the season but looked to find his old form late against Kansas City.

When he’s at his best, there’s nobody better than Rob Gronkowski. Look for Gronk to remind the world just how good he is by dominating one of the best defenses in the league.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on