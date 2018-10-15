CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 14: Javon Hargrave #79 of the Pittsburgh Steelers pressures Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Losing an elite quarterback to a bye week is never easy, but it doesn’t mean an automatic loss in fantasy football. The 2018 season has produced arguably the most talented grouping of quarterbacks in league history. Because of this, players like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton can be grabbed off the waiver wire and seamlessly implanted into your starting lineup.

Andy Dalton

In what’s becoming an almost weekly occurrence, Andy Dalton makes his appearance on this list. Despite being a pedestrian quarterback throughout his career, Dalton has put together arguably the best season of his career to this point. On the year, Dalton has 1,674 passing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While he’s still not Tom Brady by any means, he’s more than serviceable as a fantasy starter.

Dalton goes up against an absolutely abhorrent Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week Seven. Kansas City has one of the worst defenses in the league by just about every measure. Dalton should have no trouble putting up big numbers against this subpar unit. If you need a quarterback for a week, Dalton would be a great addition.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s comeback season continued against a solid Tennessee Titans squad. While he wasn’t spectacular, the quarterback finished his night with 238 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Flacco is owned in just 7.5% of fantasy leagues despite being the 16th-ranked quarterback in fantasy scoring.

Flacco is facing a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week Seven. The Saints are allowing an average of 25.1 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, third-worst in the league. Flacco’s played well all season, especially against subpar defenses. Look for Flacco to have another big week in Week Seven.

Mitch Trubisky

Maybe, just maybe, Mitch Trubisky is starting to figure out this whole NFL quarterback thing. After a slow start to the season, the former second-overall pick has played some strong football over his past two starts. Going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins, Trubisky threw for a combined 670 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.

First-year head coach Matt Nagy said he intentionally started Trubisky slow so as not to overwhelm him early in the year. Nagy appears to be opening up the playbook for Trubisky, and the second-year quarterback is responding well. He’s going up against a Patriots defense which just allowed 40 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, so he should have the opportunity to make some plays.

