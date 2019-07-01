CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 04: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against Justin Evans #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This question may seem like a joke to some, but people still believe the Atlanta Falcons have a shot to win the NFC South. But on a serious note, the Carolina Panthers are hoping to construct a division-winning campaign in 2019.

Are the Panthers NFC South Favorites?

In the first half of the 2018 campaign, Cam Newton played his way into the league MVP conversation while Christian McCaffrey became one of the best running backs in the league. Cornerback Donte Jackson led the league in interceptions as Luke Kuechly continued to pummel offenses at the linebacker position. Everything was clicking until an embarrassing, cold and dark Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Not only did Cam Newton get injured and have said injury nag him throughout the remainder of the season, but the team fell apart the rest of the way as they finished 7-9 and placed third in the NFC South.

But going forward, are the Panthers able to dethrone the defending NFC South Champions?

The Panthers and the New Orleans Saints were neck and neck record-wise until the Pittsburgh game. When the two teams finally met late in the season, the Panthers were a healthy Cam Newton away from essentially sweeping the season series since they did end up winning when Kyle Allen started in Week 17.

The Falcons chased the Panthers for the opportunity to grasp a wild-card spot despite their numerous injuries while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could never get out of their own way. The Panthers lost both meetings versus Atlanta. In Week 2, the Panthers had a total of eight drops (one of which turned into an interception). During the second match, the line couldn’t protect Newton if his life depended on it. The Falcons capitalized on the Panthers’ weak spots and got a little lucky on occasion.

And the Bucs are just… the Bucs. Their “Fitz-magic” ran out as it quickly turned into black magic when the team got exposed and humbled right back down to the bottom of the division. Jameis Winston is in a do-or-die season, and he’s lost two of his wide receivers in Desean Jackson and Adam Humphries. Though they weren’t his top targets, losing reliable pass catchers will affect any team’s quarterback. In addition, Tampa also lost defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to Carolina. If the Bucs win anything more than six games, they will consider this season a win.

There is no doubt that the Panthers are the most-improved team among the four aforementioned franchises; they clearly had the best off-season through the draft and free agency. Having no holes on paper, they could return back to their winning ways. Returning from injury, Newton’s weapons look far better than they did last year, and the defense looks as if they will return to 2015 form. Given that everything goes correctly, this team will not walk away with fewer than 11 wins, which should be enough to win the division this season.

