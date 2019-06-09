CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 04: Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) runs off the field after returning an interception for a big gain during the NFL football game on November 04, 2018 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp opening this week, the team is facing several questions surrounding the secondary. Carolina parted ways with Mike Adams and Da’Norris Searcy this off-season and chose not to select a defensive back in the draft. Despite Eric Berry and Tre Boston still being on the market, the Panthers are sticking with the in-house options in hopes that returning players can revive what was a bottom half of the league pass defense in 2018.

A Look at the Carolina Panthers Secondary Prior to Minicamp

Eric Reid Returns on New Deal

After being out of a job for the first three weeks of the 2018 season, the Panthers signed former Pro Bowler, Eric Reid, to a one-year deal last season. Reid stepped in for the injured Searcy and started the final 13 games for Carolina while grabbing one interception. The 27-year old impressed the team enough to bring him back on a 3-year, $21.7 million deal.

During his days with the San Francisco 49ers, Reid earned a reputation as a physical safety who is effective at stopping the run. He’s a solid zone defender but has shown somewhat of a tendency to be burnt down the field in man coverage. Being a player who is physical and capable of playing near the line of scrimmage, Reid fits nicely as a strong safety which is likely where he will end up when the Los Angeles Rams come to town in Week One. He should be a reliable option for Ron Rivera’s defense after earning an above average grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Rashaan Gaulden to Step Up in Year Two

The Panthers’ 2018 third-round pick played only 14.4 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season. However, Rashaan Gaulden is still presumed to have a much larger role in 2019. According to Rivera, Gaulden has been getting reps at both safety and nickel back during OTAs, and will continue to do so throughout minicamp. With no new draftees or free agent signings at safety, Gaulden appears to be the front-runner for the starting position.

Like Reid, Gaulden is a player who is capable of stopping the run, although he’s not quite as physical as Reid. Despite recording only 143 defensive snaps last season, Gaulden can be very good at defending the pass. In fact, in his final season with the Tennessee Titans, Gaulden allowed the third-lowest yards per coverage snap. He’s a player with good size who can compete for contested catches, as well as a good open-field tackler. Due to his perceived lack of speed and explosiveness, Gaulden likely will see most of his time at safety.

Corn Elder to Battle for Nickel Back Spot

Carolina chose not to re-sign cornerback Captain Munnerlyn following last season, and in doing so, left a void at the nickel position. Gaulden will be given a look at the position, yet if he ends up playing safety, Corn Elder could be the man to step up and be the nickel back. The Panthers took Elder in the fifth-round in 2017. However, he has yet to see any significant playing due to injuries. In fact, most Panthers fans remember Elder for failing to get his head around on a key fourth-down against Seattle last season.

Looking past last year’s blunder, Elder is a sure tackler who can cover in space, and is also a good zone defender. He’s a bit undersized, but his good speed allows him to make up for it. He can also get after the quarterback when called upon, as he totaled 6.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss across his collegiate career. As a result of his combination of small size and quickness, Elder is perhaps Carolina’s most prototypical nickel back competing for the position.

James Bradberry and Donte Jackson Anchor the Outside

After earning the starting cornerback job as a rookie, Donte Jackson returns, along with James Bradberry, to the Panthers’ starting lineup in 2019. Jackson made an immediate impact in 2018, leading the team with 4 interceptions and starting all 16 games. On top of that, the rookie was Carolina’s highest-rated pass defender according to Pro Football Focus.

Will James Bradberry benefit from a bolstered defensive front in Carolina?? His 13 pass breakups a season ago ranked second among CBs! pic.twitter.com/av1fuMrNyA — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Bradberry ranked second among cornerbacks with 13 passes defensed in 2018 and continued to perform as of the NFL’s most underrated cornerbacks. Bradberry will be only 26 when the season kicks off, and Jackson will only be 23. This duo could quickly become one of the league’s best at their position.

Last Word on the Panthers Secondary

Having Reid back certainly helps the Panthers’ situation, as it shores up one safety spot, as well as provides a key veteran presence for a young unit. If Jackson continues to develop, he and Bradberry have the potential to be a lockdown combination for years to come. By far the biggest question mark is what will come of Elder and Gaulden. The competition at nickel back should improve the position, and if need be, Carolina can still sign a player, such as Tre Boston, to man the second safety position. It’s also worth noting that the significant upgrade in the Panthers’ front seven should help solidify the secondary.

