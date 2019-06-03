TAMPA, FL – DEC 30: Gerald McCoy (93) of the Bucs extends his arms during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 30, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nine-year NFL veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy signed a one-year, $10.25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal comes with a $4 million signing bonus keeps him with the team until the end of the 2019 season. McCoy, an Oklahoma product, spend the first nine years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers are giving DT Gerald McCoy a one-year deal worth up to $10.25 million that includes a $4 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2019

McCoy first hit the open market back on May 20th. The one-time All-Pro carried a $13 million cap hit on his former contract and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to take the financial savings. Despite his release, McCoy still had a productive season in 2018. The longtime NFL veteran finished the year with six sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 28 tackles, and six tackles-for-loss.

McCoy initially entered the NFL as the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma product started 12 games as a rookie, recording three sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 27 tackles, and seven tackles-for-loss while appearing in 13 games. McCoy battled injury throughout his second year in the league, appearing in just six games while recording one sack, three quarterback hits, three tackles-for-loss, and 11 tackles.

However, McCoy bounced back from that injury-plagued campaign to go on a six-year run of dominance. From 2012 to 2017, McCoy was one of the best defensive tackles throughout the NFL season. Over that stretch, the former third overall pick recorded 44.5 sacks, 104 quarterback hits, 170 tackles, and 63 tackles-for-loss while earning a Pro Bowl nomination in each season.

His best season came in 2013 when he recorded 9.5 sakes, 21 quarterback hits, 50 tackles, and 15 tackles-for-loss. The sacks, tackles, and tackles-for-loss remain career highs and McCoy earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his exceptional play. Additionally, he also broke up four passes in that season.

Through nine years in the league, McCoy has recorded 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, 296 tackles, and 79 tackles-for-loss throughout his career. Since entering the league, McCoy ranks fifth in sacks and quarterback hits among defensive tackles.

