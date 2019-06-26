CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 25: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are in a very unique situation in 2019. Not only does the talented mix of players who make up the current 90-man roster feature seasoned veterans, but it also encompasses a fair amount of talented young players. In a league in which teams are beginning to value younger players more and more, the Panthers have amassed a confident group of young players who can come in a make a difference immediately. With that being said, here are four young Carolina Panthers breakout candidates

Carolina Panthers Breakout Candidates

Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver

If you were to ask any football analyst which Panther they think has the best chance to break out in 2019, many of them would say Curtis Samuel. And for good reason. Samuel showed flashes of greatness during limited playtime last season. The 22-year-old totaled 494 yards on 39 receptions while only being involved in about 44 percent of offensive snaps. Of course, the main reason Curtis didn’t see the field much in 2018 was his health. After suffering multiple injuries during 2018, the Panthers’ second-year wide receiver was eventually shut-down for the season. If Samuel can play at least close to a full season, he has the potential to become WR1-type material.

Shaq Thompson, Linebacker

After sitting behind Panthers’ legend Thomas Davis for four years, Shaq Thompson will likely see his name alongside top linebacker Luke Kuechly on the depth chart. The fourth-year Washington product will see his playing time take a major increase during the 2019-2020 season, with Panthers’ fans expecting to see improvement from him in his contract year. The 25-year-old tallied career-highs in both tackles and sacks last season, finishing with 79 and 3.5 respectively. If the former first-round pick can build on the success from last year, he has the potential to have a monster season in 2019.

Rashaan Gaulden, Free Safety

With the Panthers deciding not to acquire a veteran free safety in the off-season, all focus now lies on young safety Rashaan Gaulden. While some criticized the organization for not going after a top free safety, like Tre Boston or Eric Berry, the Panthers remained firm on their belief that the Tennessee product will break out in this upcoming season. Gaulden appeared in 15 games for the team last season, but only played 144 defensive snaps during that time.

The 24-year-old finished the 2018-19 season with 17 total tackles and one pass defended. Gaulden will see a major increase in his playtime during the upcoming season, as he will be the starter. The young defensive back will look to silence his many critics is 2019 with a quality season as a first-year starter.

Donte Jackson, Cornerback

When Donte Jackson stepped onto the field during the 2018-19 season, he brought a certain type of swagger and confidence that had previously been lacking in the Panthers’ secondary. The LSU product had a quality first season in the league, one that featured him grabbing four interceptions, forcing one fumble, and finishing with nine passes defended. With the lack of depth at the cornerback spot, the Panthers will be looking for a boost in production from their two starters.

After showing flashes of greatness during his rookie season, the Panthers will be placing him in more of a big-time role during the upcoming season. If Donte can improve his game in several positions, like his discipline in coverage and mental mistakes, then he can potentially propel himself onto the list of the top corners in the game. With one year under his belt, Jackson is due for a breakout season and 2019 might just be that one.

