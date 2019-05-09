Some fans seem eager to move on to a new era of Panther football, but Newton is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Cam Newton is the Starter in Carolina
Spend more than a few seconds on any Panthers-related fan page and these takes will be too easy to find.
But why? Newton has consistently been a franchise-level quarterback in the greatest league in the world. At his best, he’s an MVP candidate. At his worst, he’s still above average.
The Will Grier Situation
Newton is one of the most physical quarterbacks to ever play the game. His style is dazzling to watch, but could very well cut his career short. It is reassuring that Newton has never missed more than two games in a single season, but Carolina is preparing for that future now, just in case.
How We Got Here
The Panthers are coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, dropping seven of their final eight contests (all in a row) after starting 6-2. Despite the dismal season, Newton put up some of the best stats of his career. He notched a career high in completion percentage (67.9) and posted career-second-bests in touchdown passes (24), passing yards per game (242.5) and passer rating (94.2).
If not, the Panthers may be in trouble. History is on their side, though.
Since 2011, the duo of Newton and head coach Ron Rivera (whose job is in much more danger than Newton’s) have always responded to sub-par seasons. In 2012, they missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record. The next season they jumped to 12-4 and won the NFC South. They held the division title for three seasons, going 3-3 in the playoffs over that span with an NFC Championship victory and a Super Bowl loss.
The next season was extremely disappointing, as a 6-10 mark was obviously not good enough to earn a playoff berth. In 2017, the Panthers bounced back with an 11-5 record, but they were a first-round exit in the playoffs, losing to the New Orleans Saints.
Then, last season happened. The year started off so promising, only for everything to fall into shambles after the Pittsburgh Steelers embarrassed the Panthers on national television.
Last Word on Cam Newton
The Panthers kick off their season Sep. 8 at home against the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.
