TAMPA, FL – APRIL 26: Former LSU Tigers linebacker Devin White speaks to the gathered media during the introductory press conference for 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1st round pick Devin White on April 26, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The most anticipated part of the off-season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the 2019 NFL Draft has officially passed. Every team in the league added young talent to their squad, but which teams made the biggest improvements? This installment of the 2019 NFL Draft Grades features an in-depth breakdown of every team in the NFC South.

2019 NFC South NFL Draft Grades

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Players Added: Devin White, Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Anthony Nelson, Matt Gay, Scott Miller, Terry Beckner Jr.,

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their draft off by picking the best linebacker in the class. LSU’s Devin White is one of the most NFL-ready players and should step in and be an above-average starter from Day One. As time goes on, he should develop into one of the best linebackers in the league. It’s a little curious that they passed up Josh Allen and Ed Oliver, but White provides a physical element this defense has been missing for years.

The Buccaneers know they needed to rebuild their secondary and added defensive backs Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean, and Mike Edwards in consecutive picks. Bunting and Dean are traditional outside cornerbacks who should serve as major upgrades to one of the worst secondaries in football. Edwards, meanwhile, is more of a pseudo-linebacker type who can play in the box and cover tight ends and running backs.

Tampa Bay needed help all along their defense, so it’s no surprise to see Anthony Nelson added in the fourth. Nelson has a prototypical build but lacks the quick step needed to be a starter. He can be valuable coming off the bench, but it’s hard to imagine him earning a starting role. Hopefully Matt Guy works out better than the last kicker the Buccaneers drafted.

Wide receiver Scott Miller has as good a chance as anyone to replace Adam Humphries in this offense. While his late-round draft status hurts him, he has the lateral quickness and soft hands to play a role in the offense. Terry Beckner Jr. has injury and suspension red flags but plays well when he’s actually on the field.

Atlanta Falcons: C-

Players Added: Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Kendall Sheffield, John Cominsky, Qadree Ollison, Jordan Miller, Marcus Green

The Atlanta Falcons used the first round to rebuid their offensive line. Guard Chris Lindstrom was a bit of a reach at 14, but he should be a Day One starter. Kaleb McGary was an interesting selection, as the Falcons traded back into the first round to select him even though Jawaan Taylor was still on the board. The Falcons didn’t make another pick until the fourth round, and it’s odd that they didn’t invest higher draft capital in their defense.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield fills an immediate need, but he might not be enough to fix Atlanta’s secondary. The Ohio State product is coming off a torn pectoral injury and could miss the majority of training camp. However, with Atlanta’s current depth chart, Sheffield could be asked to start from Day One.

John Cominsky is an interesting pick, as he played at a Division II school throughout his college tenure. However, Atlanta desperately needs edge help and it’s hard for Cominsky to be worse than Vic Beasley. Qadree Ollison should battle Ito Smith for the right to back up Devonta Freeman. Given Freeman’s injury history, don’t be surprised to see Ollison play significant snaps in 2019.

Jordan Miller needs to add play strength but his the size and ball skills to play a depth role off the bench. He’ll probably see most of his action on special teams. Marcus Green is listed as a wide receiver, but he’s made for kickoff and punt duties. Anything he provides on offense is a happy bonus.

Carolina Panthers: A-

Players Added: Brian Burns, Greg Little, Will Grier, Christian Miller, Jordan Scarlett, Dennis Daley, Terry Godwin

The Carolina Panthers started off their draft the right way by grabbing Brian Burns out of Florida State. Burns is one of the pass rushers in the class and brings a much-needed edge presence to Carolina’s defense. While he struggles against the run, his pass-rushing prowess makes this a fantastic pick.

The 2018 Panthers season essentially ended when Cam Newton suffered a shoulder injury, so the front office made two moves to prevent history from repeating itself. Offensive tackle Greg Little should start right away and help solidify Carolina’s offensive line. Additionally, Will Grier is capable for filling in and keeping the offense afloat should Newton miss more time with an injury.

Brian Burns doesn’t singlehandedly solve Carolina’s pass rushing problem, so the Panthers double dipped and selected Alabama’s Christian Miller. Miller is an off-the-ball linebacker who could play defensive end in Carolina’s scheme. He’ll be a good rotational player regardless of how the Panthers use him.

Jordan Scarlett has a similar profile to Christian McCaffrey, although he’s obviously not as talented. He’ll help alleviate some of McCaffrey’s ridiculous workload. Dennis Daley provides more offensive line depth, although he’s not ready to fight for a starting job. Terry Godwin and Jarius Wright are fighting for the same slot receiver position.

New Orleans Saints: B-

Players Added: Erik McCoy, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saquan Hampton, Alize Mack, Kaden Elliss,

The Saints did the best they could with their minimal draft capital. Knowing they needed a replacement for the retired Max Unger, New Orleans used their first pick to select Erik McCoy out of Texas A&M. McCoy probably should have gone off the board earlier than he did and should be a Day One starter on the Saints star-studded offensive line.

How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was still available in the fourth round is anyone’s guess. Gardner-Johnson was mocked to go as early as the second round and has an outside shot at starting in the season opener. Saquon Hampton, meanwhile, is a safety whose talent fits his draft billing. He’ll spend time as a reserve and contribute on special teams.

Alize Mack is a fantastic athlete who hasn’t quite put it all together on the football field. He probably won’t develop into anything, but there’s an outside chance he becomes the steal of the draft. Kaden Elliss is too small to be a defensive end and too slow to be a linebacker but could carve out a role as a situational pass rusher. His ability on special teams will ultimately determine his roster status.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on