The Carolina Panthers were a letdown in 2018, highlighted by a seven-game losing streak to send the team from 6-2 to completely out of the playoff picture. Still, there was some good to take from an otherwise dissapointing season. Led by Christian McCaffrey, the 2018 Carolina Panthers running backs were a team strength and should give the team plenty to build around in 2019.

Words can’t describe how much Christian McCaffrey has meant to this offense. After a very pedestrian rookie season behind veteran Jonathan Stewart, McCaffrey made sure that no one would ever make him an afterthought again. Some fans had doubts about drafting McCaffrey with the eighth overall draft pick in 2017 because he was “too small” and his ability to run between the tackles was questionable. Plus, at the time, Dalvin Cook was still on the board and was believed to be a better fit for the Panthers’ offense. After this season, Christian has clearly proven that he belongs in the black and blue for a very long time.

McCaffrey racked up a total of 1098 yards, becoming the first 1000-yard rusher since 2009 when both DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart accomplished this feat. He also beat Matt Forte’s record for single-season receptions by a running back with 107.

The best part about this amazing season is that “CMC” did this all behind a faulty offensive line; something other top running backs such as Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliot, and Alvin Kamara don’t have to deal with. In this draft, there’s a high chance that the Panthers will acquire an offensive lineman within the first two rounds to either make up for the retirement of Ryan Kalil at Center or the lack of production from Chris Clark and Matt Kalil at the Left Tackle position. If one or both holes in the line are addressed, Christian McCaffrey’s numbers will skyrocket.

There’s no doubt that McCaffrey has the potential and the system to become the number one running back in the league for the 2019-2020 season.

Season Stat Predictions:

Christian McCaffrey: 225 CAR, 1475 yds, 12 TDs; 85 REC, 930 yds, 5 TDs

Bold Prediction:

He’ll be a contender for league MVP

Now that my mini love letter to Christian McCaffrey is done, the backs behind him need to be addressed. Cameron Artis-Payne, Fozzy Whittaker, Kenjon Barner, Travaris Cadet and Elijah Hood are all entering free-agency this off-season.

Ron Rivera seemed to be really high on Cameron Artis-Payne, which was one of the main reasons for the imbecilic move to release C.J. Anderson. However, Artis-Payne still didn’t see the reps that fans expected him to see late in the season. Especially since the team was already out of playoff contention.

Considering the way Ron Rivera feels about him and his inexpensive price tag, Artis-Payne may be brought back for another season in a slightly increased role. If the Panthers decide to lean even heavier on the run game this season, he may be involved as the third man in a three-man rotation. Outside of Artis-Payne, everyone else can expect to be released.

The way that league offenses are trending, most teams have two running backs that are able to split reps; which forces defenses to adjust to either one in order to not get caught sleeping. This is also used to preserve star backs in case an unfortunate injury happens.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in New Orleans, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in Atlanta, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon in Baltimore, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead in New England and most recently, Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson in Los Angeles are all good examples of successful “two-headed monsters” in the backfield. Also, as seen in Baltimore, having a quarterback that is able to use his legs as well can open things up for the running backs.

The Panthers had a chance to have a duo of their own, but C.J. Anderson was released midway through the season and Artis-Payne was never given the reps. If Ron Rivera was serious about evolving as a coach and a team, him and Norv Turner would work out a way to take some off the load off of McCaffrey to keep defenses on their heels. Fortunately, there are a few cost-effective options available in free agency.

Jay Ajayi

Jay Ajayi may have fallen off of a lot of people’s radar, but he is no scrub and could contribute in a huge way if signed. He’s only 25 years old and he brings a slightly bigger frame to the backfield at six-feet tall and 223 pounds, which helps the team achieve their goal of getting younger.

In his 2016 season in Miami, he accumulated 1272 yards with eight touchdowns. His first season in Philadelphia, he slightly declined in production because of his shared reps, but 873 yards and one touchdown is nothing to hang your head about.

The only downside to Ajayi may be the fact that he’s just coming off of an ACL injury. Not everyone can be Thomas Davis and recover from ACL injuries as if they never happened. If Ajayi is able to bounce back with the Panthers and actually get ample amount of field time, he could open things up in the power run game in ways that Christian McCaffrey couldn’t and that’ll just add another dangerous dimension to the Panthers offense.

Ajayi’s price tag is estimated to be $3.6 million a year, which ranks 22nd among NFL running backs. Because teams will be reluctant to sign him after his injury, that number may drop to make him less of a financial risk- which would be music to the Marty Hurney’s ears.

Latavius Murray

Another Free Agent that would be a good signing is the former Minnesota Viking, Latavius Murray. He brings that big-man frame at six-foot-three and 230 pounds, which is slightly bigger than Jay Ajayi. Murray has had one 1000-yard rushing season in Oakland (1066 yards) and one 10+ touchdown season in Oakland (12).

Murray’s as Dalvin Cook’s backup may have caused him to be forgotten, but he could still contribute to the Carolina offense especially since Rivera loves the “ground n’ pound” style of play; something Murray does quite well.

The only factor that may work against Murray is age. The 28-year-old, six-year veteran isn’t exactly someone who would fit into the team’s offense as well considering that the team is trying to get younger on both sides of the ball.

Murray’s worth is estimated to be $1.6 million per year next season, which is why Marty Hurney may be looking more towards him as opposed to Ajayi. Murray could be a really cheap, yet valuable pickup for the Panthers if continues his same level of contribution and he would be an excellent mentor for Christian McCaffrey.

Season Stat Predictions (If Signed):

Jay Ajayi: 115 CAR, 585 yds, 3 TDs; 15 REC, 80 yds, 1 TD

Latavius Murray: 100 CAR, 495 yds, 6 TDs; 7 REC, 50 yd

