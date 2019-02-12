CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 04: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has agreed to sign a three-year extension worth more than $22 million, per Mike Silver. Reid was set to be a free agent this off-season but agreed to the extension Monday afternoon.

The Panthers have signed safety Eric Reid to a three-year contract. Story coming soon on https://t.co/Y0VrWs4oJj. Potential implications for collusion cases by Reid–and Kaepernick–against the NFL.

— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2019

After needing help at the safety position, the Panthers decided to bring in Reid during the Week 4 of the 2018 season. The former LSU Tiger went on to have a productive 2018 season, recording 71 tackles, five pass deflections, one sack, and one interception in just 13 games. Reid quickly became the leader of an inexperienced and young secondary. Reid’s impact was felt in his third game as he played a big part in the Panthers 17-point fourth quarter comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded a season-high nine tackles in the victory.

Reid spent the previous five seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His most productive season came as a rookie in 2013 as he recorded career-highs in tackles (91), interceptions (4), pass deflections (11) and fumble recoveries (2). Reid was voted to the Pro-Bowl that year and helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship, where they fell short to division rival the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2014, Reid took a step back in production recording 42 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games as the 49ers missed the playoffs. The following year, Reid recorded 66 tackles, seven pass deflections and one sack. In 2016, Reid was limited due to injuries but still recorded 62 tackles in only 10 games. He was eventually placed on the injured reserve and missed the remainder of the season due to a torn biceps tendon. The 49ers exercised their fifth-year option on Reid and the safety bounced back nicely in 2017 recording 66 tackles and two interceptions in 12 starts.

Reid was set to be a free agent and was expecting a lucrative deal after his time with San Francisco. But his ties to Colin Kaepernick and his national anthem protests seemed to scare teams away. Reid eventually filed a grievance against the NFL claiming collusion between all 32 teams as the safety remained unsigned as training camp neared.

Reid played his college ball at LSU and was drafted in the first round with the 18th overall pick in the 2013 draft

