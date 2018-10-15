LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers throws the ball in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers were disappointed at FedEx field after a gut-wrenching loss to the Washington Redskins by a score of 23-17. Once again, the Panthers lived up to their nickname “The Cardiac Cats” after needing a game-winning drive to win. The Panthers did well in their opening drive, setting the tone for their run game though Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton. But after their punt on fourth and one, the game went completely downhill for the Panthers.

Turnovers Anyone?

It’s no secret that you can’t win when you’re giving the ball to the other team; Carolina did just that in the first half. Rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore fumbled the ball twice after the defender just knocked the ball out of his hands both times. While the Panthers were down, Newton assumed his usual role as “Superman.” Unfortunately, he threw an interception in a high-pressure situation, trying to make a big play. The Redskins capitalized and scored 10 out of their 17 first-half points from those turnovers, one of which led to a wide-open touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Vernon Davis.

That’s My Quarterback

Aside from the early interception, Newton showed why he should be considered among the elite quarterbacks after a huge performance on the ground and through the air. He completed 27 out of 40 of his passes (67.5 percent) of his passes, throwing for 275 yards and putting together two touchdown drives in their efforts. This game was just another reason why Newton is so beloved by the vast majority of the Panthers fanbase. His on-field play is one thing, but he also showed that he can be the veteran leader that critics doubted he could be.

Get Your Weight Up

Towards the end of last year, many fans and critics were questioning if Devin Funchess was a true number one receiver. In the game against the Redskins he might’ve not answered all those questions, but he proved that he is a man among boys. Early in the game, with the Panthers down 17-0, he played a significant role in getting the team into scoring range and then he aggressively ripped the ball down for a touchdown. After that, he kept his momentum and finished the game with five receptions, 74 yards, and a touchdown.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

-Alex Smith 22-yard TD to Vernon Davis, extra point made by Dustin Hopkins (7-0 Washington)

-Alex Smith 2-yard TD pass to Paul Richardson, extra point made by Dustin Hopkins (14-0 Washington)

Second Quarter:

-Dustin Hopkins 49-yard Field Goal (17-0 Washington)

-Cam Newton 23-yard TD pass to Devin Funchess, Missed extra point by Graham Gano (17-6 Washington)

Third Quarter:

-Graham Gano 32-yard Field Goal (17-9 Washington)

Fourth Quarter:

-Dustin Hopkins 56-yard Field Goal (20-9 Washington)

-Cam Newton 3-yard TD pass to Torrey Smith, 2-point conversion to Smith is good (20-17 Washington)

-Dustin Hopkins 29-yard Field Goal (23-17 Washington)

Quick Takeaways:

– Running-Back C.J. Anderson had zero touches in this contest.

– Carolina was 33 percent on third downs

– Washington Head Coach Jay Gruden showed little respect for the Carolina defense, going for it on fourth down twice.

– Washington outrushed Carolina 132-81

– Carolina accumulated eight penalties for 55 yards.

– Carolina lost the Time of Possession battle 24:36 to 35:24

