The Carolina Panthers had a daunting task entering Sunday as they faced the number one defense in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens. Norv Turner’s offense has been inconsistent all season and was notorious for getting off to slow starts. However, Sunday was a pleasant surprise for Panthers fans. Turner’s playcalling was aggressive from the beginning and head coach Ron Rivera never let his foot off the gas pedal. Cam Newton had a phenomenal game but it was all made possible thanks to the play of his offensive line. The big boys up front gave Newton so many clean pockets and prevented the defense from getting to their quarterback all game. The offensive line as a unit deserves the MVP after Sunday’s 36-21 victory.

The Great Wall of Carolina

In football, we glorify skill players all the time for making the big plays, scoring touchdowns and leading teams to victories. But all of that is possible only if you have a strong offensive line – just ask the New York Giants. Carolina’s offensive line dominated the Ravens defensive front by not only opening running lanes for Newton, Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson but also giving their quarterback a clean pocket. The Ravens entered this game with 27 sacks on the season and came away with zero in their loss to Carolina.

Taylor Moton has had a spectacular 2018 season thus far and he was at it again Sunday against the Ravens. Pro football focus has him ranked as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the league and named him to their first-quarter all-pro team at right tackle early in October.

Greg Van Roten is another player who is having a quietly good season. In the off-season, the Panthers lost Andrew Norwell in free agency and many experts thought the offensive line would suffer. Van Roten has done an incredible job filling at the left guard position and even got an opportunity to spike a football courtesy of McCaffrey. (Also in this video, Moton driving his assignment six yards back while left tackle Chris Clark drives his man nearly into the end zone).

TRICK OR TREAT 🍭 pic.twitter.com/aMa8A6lXCX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2018

And very briefly, a job was well done by both center Ryan Kalil and right guard Trai Turner on Sunday, the other two offensive linemen that were previously not mentioned.

A Clean Cam is a Happy Cam

It’s hard to believe, but there are NFL analysts who gave Joe Flacco the edge head-to-head in this matchup over Newton. Newton quickly made them regret those statements. Newton picked up right where he left off from the fourth quarter versus the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He finished the game 21 for 29 for 219 passing yards and 52 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Newton threw zero interceptions and looked like his former-MVP self, threading the ball into tight holes at times.

📽 Cam Newton trouve Greg Olsen pour un TD ! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/hh0YdJS4iE — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) October 28, 2018

Of course, you cannot mention Newton without his running ability. He did not break off any big runs in Sunday’s victory but the timeliness of his runs was huge. He picked up a couple of big first downs with his legs and snuck into the end zone on this play fake to give the Panthers a more comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.

D.J. Moore’s Coming Out Party

Seeing the Panthers come out aggressively on offense and mix up their playcalling had to be pleasing for Panthers fans, but seeing D.J. Moore finally break out in a big way was a double bonus. Torrey Smith was inactive for this game due to an injury which meant receivers like Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright were going to see more snaps. Moore made the most of his increased playing time and hauled in five receptions for 90 yards.

The former first-round pick also took two handoffs for 39 yards and made an impressive scoop after a bad pitch by Newton. Moore looks special with the ball in his hands in the open field. Hopefully, this inspires Rivera and Turner to get him more involved.

Last Word

After a near-loss to the Giants, an embarrassing performance against the Washington Redskins and very sloppy start to the game versus the Eagles, this victory had to be reassuring for the Panthers. It was by far their best win of the season and were clicking on all aspects of the ball. Special teams, defense and offense were all great for Carolina and if they continue this play, they may edge out their rivals for NFC South title.

