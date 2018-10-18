LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers throws the ball during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will be traveling to hostile territory when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Last week the Eagles absolutely embarrassed their rivals, the New York Giants during a Thursday night prime-time game.

One thing is for sure, if the Panthers make the same mistakes this week as they did last week, it will not be a pretty sight for fans.

If you are a true, die-hard Panthers fan, the team’s loss last week probably made you sick to your stomach. Losing to a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005 and only has two appearances after, should be a wake-up call to the because if Carolina wants any chance at winning, some changes need to take place.

The Mayor Takes Charge

Thomas Davis played well last week, knocking down two passes and accumulating five solo tackles. His veteran presence had an impact on the whole team, despite the loss. There are several times throughout the game where he’s correcting the younger guys such as Donte Jackson and putting them in position to make a play. Now that Davis has a week under his belt, his production should increase in the box scores and as an on-field leader. Next week, he has a tougher challenge against the high-powered Eagles offense, led by Carson Wentz. If Davis can remain a playmaker on the field and rally his team around him, this defense may surprise some critics and contain their offense.

Missing Pieces

Running Back C.J. Anderson was given zero touches in Carolina’s loss last week. Leaving those two out of the offensive attack last week was one of the biggest mistakes the coaches could’ve made. Although Christian McCaffrey struggled, if Anderson entered the game it would force the opposing defense to adjust to the change of pace. The “two-headed monster” is a trend in the NFL regarding running backs: Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram with the New Orleans Saints, Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman (before injury) with the Atlanta Falcons, Alex Collins and Javorius Allen with the Baltimore Ravens, and Sony Michel and James White with the New England Patriots. There is no reason why McCaffrey and Anderson can’t be among this list and perform just as well or better than these examples.

Last week, wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited to three snaps after scoring the week prior. Samuel has proven that he can be an explosive playmaker for the Panthers along with other young receivers like D.J. Moore and Damiere Byrd. Those three guys are all dangerous just from their speed alone. Not to mention, Samuel and Moore practically turn into running backs when they get the ball. They’re almost impossible to bring down. If the Panthers want any chance at improving the air attack, they must get Samuel on the field.

Fun fact, the Eagles are 0-3 this season against quarterbacks who throw for more than 300 yards. A big factor in winning this week is being able to get the ball out of Cam Newton’s hands quickly and effectively to different explosive targets. The usual “ground and pound,” conservative, style of play will open up the door for another disappointing loss.

Worst Case Scenario

Doug Pederson out-coaches Ron Rivera and makes the entire team look like scrubs. If Ron sticks to his same antics and Pederson catches on, he will have an answer for everything that Ron tries to pull off and it will be open season on the Panthers, especially for the defense.

Best Case Scenario

Donte Jackson, James Bradberry, Eric Reid and Mike Adams have a stellar game and completely neutralize the Eagles’ explosive offense. Jackson and Reid have been phenomenal for the Panthers in their short amount of time in Carolina, Bradberry is having one of the best starts of his career so far and Adams is proving that he still has a little something left in the tank, even at 37 years old. If this group clicks like they have been all season, it will be a long day for Philadelphia’s wide receivers. But the front seven will have to do their part as well. Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement are no scrubs. If they’re given the space, they will run us into the ground and won’t look back.

Bold Predictions

Score: Panthers 38 Eagles 35

Offensive MVP: Christian McCaffrey (22 carries, 125 rushing yards, two touchdowns)

Defensive MVP: Donte Jackson (six tackles, four pass break-ups, one interception, one touchdown)

