On Thursday the Carolina Panthers signed free agent safety Eric Reid. Reid previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, but was not re-signed in the off-season. Most NFL fans, probably correctly, assumed that Reid could not find a team in the off-season due to being one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem and him subsequently filing a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Reid was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played his college football at LSU, a school which has produced 13 other future NFL starters including Tyrann Mathieu, Bennie Logan, Barkevious Mingo, Tharold Simon and Russell Shepard. Reid went on to have an impactful start to his career by earning the starting safety spot and collecting two interceptions in his first two NFL games. He finished his rookie year with four interceptions and 77 tackles in 16 games started.

In 2014, Reid was moved to free safety after a training camp competition with rookie Jimmie Ward. Reid would suffer a concussion later in the year and decide to sit out the following week as a precaution. Reid ended the year with 42 tackles and three interceptions.

In 2015, Reid reportedly contemplated retirement due to suffering three concussions in a span of two years, a report he later denied. Reid would start in 2015 and fail to record an interception, but still proved to be a solid starter by recording 72 tackles, a sack, and seven passes defended.

The 2016 campaign started with Reid being named the starting free safety. Unfortunately he would end the year on injured reserve after suffering a torn bicep. Reid would finish the year with 62 tackles and one interception.

In 2017, Reid was scrutinized after joining teammate Colin Kaepernick in his national anthem protest. Despite that, Reid would enjoy one of his best years in the NFL under the new look 49ers with John Lynch at the helm of the franchise. Reid recorded 67 tackles and intercepted two passes.

Since being drafted in 2013, Reid has been through four head coaching changes and a plethora of defensive personnel turnover. Reid has a ton of potential to be a dynamic playmaker for years to come and now he’ll get a chance to show that with the Panthers.

