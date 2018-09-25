CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 23: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 31-21. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

I know if you are reading this you probably have some type of heartfelt connection to the Carolinas just like I do. Julius Peppers has established a hurricane relief fund to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. Please use the link below to donate if you are able, everything counts to these people in need.

https://www.fftc.org/PeppersFund

On Sunday the Carolina Panthers were able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-21, leaning heavily on their run game to do so. The Panthers gained 230 yards on the ground, averaging a whopping 5.6 yards per carry on 41 attempts. This game had shades of the 2015 NFC Champion Panthers, who ran wild over every opponent they faced. Ron Rivera’s classic ground and pound approach on offense has Carolina leading the league with 166 rushing yards per game. Putting up these kind of numbers on the ground usually results in a win, especially if your defense is able to force turnovers.

Carolina picked off Andy Dalton four times, bringing their takeaway total on the season to six. Winning the turnover battle can be the difference in a league that seems to be at its peak in regards to overall competition, competency, and quarterback play. The Panthers go into their bye week with a +4 turnover ratio which puts them in the upper half of the league in this category.

With all of these turnovers and rushing yards, there are a number of Panthers players who deserve praise. Who’s hot and who’s cold for the Carolina Panthers following a week three victory?

Hot:

Cam Newton

It’s incredible just how little recognition and credit Cam Newton receives from a national standpoint. Newton has been phenomenal through the first three games of his eighth NFL season, as he is currently on pace for career bests in completion percentage, interceptions thrown, and QB rating.

It’s amazing what surrounding a former NFL MVP with legitimate weapons can do. Newton finished 15/24 with 150 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Newton may already be the greatest red zone threat in NFL history, finishing with 36 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.

Hot scale: Carolina Reaper extract

Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers have been looking for a versatile weapon to take the load off of Cam Newton when it comes to making this offense tick. Christian McCaffrey has become that and more, and on Sunday he proved that he was more than capable of handling the responsibilities of a classic workhorse running back.

One week after breaking the Panthers record for receptions in a game, McCaffrey ran for a career-high 184 yards on 28 carries, good for a 6.6 yards per carry clip. Although Christian has yet to find the end zone, you could argue he’s had a hand in each touchdown this offense has scored this season.

McCaffrey acted as a decoy on all four Panthers scores, pulling most of the defenders on the field in his direction. This kid is special and Panthers fans should be happy to have him on their side.

#Panthers Christian McCaffrey breaks a long runpic.twitter.com/V2X9FhIO3d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

Hot scale: The Red Spider Nebula

The Cornerbacks

The combination of James Bradberry and his perfectly complementary counterpart, Donte Jackson, has proven to be effective thus far. Bradberry held Bengals all-pro wideout AJ Green in check, making a few nice plays on the ball in the air.

Donte Jackson was able to come down with the second and third career interceptions of his career on Sunday. Jackson’s value is not only found in coverage though, but he also made several incredible tackles and breaks on the ball that someone his size has no business making. This guy has all the ingredients to be an absolute superstar at his position.

Thank you, Marty Hurney. Donte Jackson with his NFL-leading 3rd INT pic.twitter.com/9hWsw36fj3 — Panthers 24/7 (@Panthers24_7) September 23, 2018

Hot scale: The inside of a baked potato straight out of the oven

Graham Gano

Give credit where credit is due. Gano has been perfect this season on all of his kicks and his 40-yard field goal on the Panthers’ final drive put the game on ice. With all of the trouble with kickers that has persisted throughout the league this year, Gano is in the upper echelon at his position thus far.

Hot scale: Whatever Snoop Dogg drops when the pimp’s in the crib, ma.

Efe Obada

Wow, talk about a nice surprise. Defensive end Efe Obada, a former victim of human trafficking and homelessness in London, was brought over to the Panthers practice squad last year as a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Obada got the first game jersey of his career and more than took advantage of his snaps.

The Panthers have been in dire need of a legitimate pass rush threat, and Obada provided that on Sunday. He caused a sack fumble that would be reversed after review, had a diving interception and sacked Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter when the Bengals were trying to tie the game. The Panthers might have found a real diamond in the rough here. Obada was given a game ball following the win.

Hot scale: Fish and chips with some tabasco

Honorable mention: Offensive line

We cannot forget about these guys. They have held up tremendously, especially given the injury circumstances surrounding them.

Cold

Colin Jones

As a Panthers fan, you have to appreciate what Colin Jones brings to the team on special teams. He’s not a starting safety. He was thrust into this role due to injury, and quite frankly, he was awful on Sunday. The Panthers need to highly consider signing a safety from outside of the organization. I hear there is this guy named Eric Reid who is available. Could be worth a call, but what do I know?

Cold scale: Getting read receipted in the middle of December

D.J. Moore

I won’t hit the panic button quite yet here, but thus far DJ Moore has disappointed. On a day where Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley caught three touchdown passes, the lack of production from the Panthers rookie is even more alarming. Moore caught one pass for three yards and looked lost in the return game. Ron Rivera said he wanted to increase his usage of the first round pick. Hopefully, we see more of Moore after the bye week.

Cold scale: Ice cream that’s been left out long enough to become soupy

IMPORTANT:

