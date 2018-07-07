Carolina has managed to make the playoffs in four of their last five seasons. In the NFL, that is a remarkable feat. The new-look Panthers will need to key in on a few things in order to sustain the success they’ve had over recent years.

Secondary Improvement

It’s been an active offseason for the Carolina Panthers secondary.

Trading away the problematic Daryl Worley was only the beginning of a long list of offseason transactions in the defensive backfield. Through free agency, new Defensive Coordinator Eric Washington was able to fill some glaring holes in the secondary with a couple of journeymen veterans in Ross Cockrell and Da’Norris Searcy.

Cockrell, a Charlotte native, looks to provide some competition in a cornerback room headed by returning starters James Bradberry and Kevon Seymour. Head Coach Ron Rivera has spoken outright about Bradberry needing to be pushed by the players around him. The Panthers are hopeful Cockrell can light a fire under the incumbent starter after a disappointing sophomore season. The corners need to improve if the Panthers expect to make it out of the NFC South. There may be no better division in football in regards to quarterback play.

Searcy, a North Carolina alum, comes into an open safety competition. Safety seems to be the Panthers’ most obvious positional weakness. Mike Adams, a returning starter at strong safety, turned 37 this past March. That’s old. Searcy will battle Colin Jones for the free safety spot across from Adams. We could potentially see a reunion of another former Tar Heel with the Panthers in Tre Boston, who surprisingly has yet to sign after having the best statistical season of his career with the Chargers.

Rookies in the Secondary

In the draft, the Panthers addressed their weaknesses in the secondary by drafting two defensive backs with opposite styles of play.

LSU cornerback Donte “Action” Jackson, looks to provide some speed and attitude to the backside of this defense. Jackson is already drawing comparisons to former Panthers All-Pro Josh Norman with the way he conducts himself on the field. I think he calls it “sauce”. Here’s to hoping it’s Carolina Gold.

Tennessee safety Rashaan Gaulden provides Ron Rivera with another hybrid type player who can cover oversized, athletic tight ends out of the slot. He’s a big bodied safety who may not see a lot of playing time this season.

It seems the secondary will be boom or bust for the Panthers. General Manager Marty Hurney is hoping that this incoming group can justify his rehiring with a resounding “boom” and help the Panthers return to the playoffs.

Can Norv Unlock MVP Cam?

Some would say that the most important transaction wasn’t adding a player, but getting rid of a problem.

Say what you will about the acquisition of Norv Turner, but I firmly believe that firing Mike Shula was the most important step this team has taken under Ron Rivera toward creating a sustainable winning culture. Shula’s dated, run-first approach and ultra-conservatism in crucial late-game situations gave Panthers fans everywhere high blood pressure.

Shula was the most anti-Cam Newton offensive strategist that the team could have employed, and I passionately believe that Cam Newton lost precious prime year statistics to the incompetence and stubbornness that was the Mike Shula offense. I am extremely excited to see what Cam Newton is able to do in a system that utilizes its talent properly, especially when that talent has massively upgraded.

After years of Cam Newton having to be the LeBron James of the Panthers offense, it seems that he may finally have found some help. With the addition of several weapons at wide receiver and running back, the Panthers have their most talented offensive group on paper since the years of Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.

If D.J. Moore becomes a day one contributor and Greg Olsen stays healthy, the “ceiling is the roof” for this offense, as Michael Jordan would say.

Can the front seven continue to be dominant?

Bet you forgot about these guys.

Panthers fans have been blessed with a magnificent front seven ever since the drafting of Luke Kuechly in 2012. The unit seems to always be top notch in the NFL, but all good things must eventually come to an end.

Fan favorite outside linebacker Thomas Davis has stated that he will be retiring after this season. This looks to be a huge blow to a unit that has been so strong for so many years. Luckily, the Panthers have a potential successor in fourth-year player Shaq Thompson. Shaq has shown flashes of greatness but has also struggled in coverage. Now, in his contract year, Thompson will have a great opportunity to show the coaches, and Marty Hurney, what he can do while Davis sits out the first four games due to suspension.

Another factor that may worry Panthers fans is the play of Julius Peppers. Peppers had a strong 2017, but how long can he keep it up? If Peppers is able to provide anywhere near the production he did last season, the Panthers pass rush looks to be in good shape.

Last but not least, can Dontari Poe effectively replace the massive hole left by defensive tackle Star Lotulelei? Based purely on athleticism, he has the ability to fill that role. However, Poe needs to be the run-stopping anchor from Atlanta before this defense has any plans of success.

Last Word on Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds

The Carolina Panthers have the pieces in place to be extremely successful this season. This team has a very different feel to it, mostly because its free of the constraints of Mike Shula. The development of the secondary will be crucial in the pass-happy version of the NFL we are currently seeing. As evidenced from the last six years, this front seven is always capable of giving the Panthers a victory. If they don’t fall off, things will be just dandy. Carolina could be a force, but things won’t be easy in the most competitive division in the NFL.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on