Training Camp is right around the corner, as next week the Carolina Panthers will be heading to Spartanburg, SC for the 24th straight season. As discussed in my most recent piece, this could very well be the last time the Panthers endure a blazing summer at former owner Jerry Richardson’s alma mater, Wofford College. A few players have more pressure than others to start fast and finish strong in camp this year. Obviously, we’d all love to see the rookies perform well, so they’ll be left out of consideration here. Let’s take a look at who needs to have a great showing in Spartanburg to secure a spot on this year’s roster and beyond.

Curtis Samuel joined a long list of former Ohio State Buckeyes on the Panthers roster following his selection in the early second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Known prominently for his versatility on a strong Ohio State team, Samuel was viewed as a Swiss army knife brought in to complement Christian McCaffery who was picked the round earlier. He was used all over the field in college, featuring as a lead running back and wide receiver.The number one priority early in this draft was to surround quarterback Cam Newton with speed and take a load off his shoulders. In an offense that moved at the pace of a snail through drying cement, Samuel was a welcome addition.

Curtis missed the entirety of his first NFL training camp after re-aggravating a former hamstring strain, putting him at a prominent disadvantage regarding his development in year one. Samuel was finally able to see the field in week eight, catching two balls for 15 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His presence was short-lived as the rookie went down with a brutal left ankle injury in a Monday Night bout with the Miami Dolphins. Before going down, Samuel showed legitimate flashes in the slot, bringing down five receptions for 45 yards in the first half alone.

In year two, Samuel faces a real uphill climb. With the addition of first-round pick D.J. Moore, free agent Jarius Wright, and the late-season emergence of speedy playmaker Damiere Byrd, Samuel will need to stand out in a crowded wide receiver room to make the roster. Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith are virtual roster locks. Even if the Panthers decide to keep six, there is no doubt that a good wideout will be cut this camp. Although the decision will be a difficult one, it’s a good problem for this franchise to have. Maybe one that it’s never had. Brenton Bersin, we will always love you.

Taylor Moton (Offensive Line, Year Two)

Another initial head-scratching pick by former Panthers general manager David Gettleman, Taylor Moton exemplifies every physical asset of a “hog molly.” Coming in at a whopping 6’5”, 319 pounds, the all-MAC tackle arrived with all the necessary tangible qualities of a professional piledriver. Moton had experience at right guard and tackle during his time at Western Michigan, where he stood out against some of the stiffest competition in the country.

In Lance Zierlein‘s draft profile on Moton, he highlighted the sentiment of an area scout for an NFC team which for all intents and purposes could have been the Panthers:

“I had to go back and watch his 2015 tape when he played guard. He was a little rough at tackle this year but that isn’t his spot. Big and strong as a guard. He was moving guys from Ohio State around like it was nothing.”

Moton played sparingly in his rookie season with Carolina, but that won’t be the case in his sophomore year. The departure of All-Pro Guard Andrew Norwell left a gaping hole in the Panthers’ offensive front five.

Left guard is the biggest question on the Carolina roster outside of safety. Most fans are hoping this can be a breakout season for Moton, otherwise, veteran revolving door Amini Silatolu will be seen frequently flailing on his back as unknown defensive linemen trample him on their way to career games. For Newton’s health and safety, let’s hope this one works out.

BONUS: Backup Quarterback

For as long as Newton has been the starting quarterback for the Panthers, trusty old Derek Anderson has been one of the most dependable backups in the league. This off-season, the Panthers decided not to bring Anderson back. Where does that leave the Panthers when it comes to Newton’s insurance?

Taylor Heinecke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert (who seems to be in the lead) will all have an amazing opportunity to be the backup behind Newton. These aren’t names that really pop off the page. If none of these guys show up at camp, there could be a real chance that whoever suits up week one behind Newton is currently sitting on his couch. Paging Colin Kaepernick?

…

Thanks for reading. Check back later this week to see who needs to show up on the defensive side of the ball in training camp!

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on