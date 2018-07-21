Training Camp is right around the corner, as the Carolina Panthers will be heading to Spartanburg, South Carolina for their 24th season next week. A few players have more pressure than others to start fast and finish strong in camp this year. Obviously, we’d all love to see the rookies perform well, so they’ll be left out of consideration here. Let’s take a look at defensive players who need to have a great showing in Spartanburg to secure a spot on this year’s roster and beyond. For those who missed it, here is the corresponding piece for the offense.

The mild-mannered 24-year-old cornerback enters a make-or-break year in what has been an inconsistent yet promising career. Selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bradberry met lofty expectations. Considering he had been thrown into a number one spot as an NFL cornerback on one of the top defenses in the league, James came along nicely as the season progressed.

Drafted out of Samford University, Bradberry was forced to cover the likes of Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Michael Thomas. Correct me if I’m wrong, but Samford’s opponents usually don’t compare to the receivers (and quarterbacks) that headline the NFC South. Bradberry finished his rookie season with two interceptions and 10 passes defended. Per PFF, James finished with an 80.4 overall grade in 2016, good for 22nd in the NFL. The excitement for Bradberry’s potential as Josh Norman’s replacement was through the roof heading into season two. Reports from the corner’s second training camp were glowingly positive from players and coaches alike, but things didn’t go as well as planned.

2017 was a different story for Bradberry, as his play suffered a considerable drop-off. While he matched his interception and passes defended tallies, Bradberry finished with a final PFF grade of 42.4. He bottomed out as the 109th cornerback in the league. Some of his struggles may be attributed to a broken wrist suffered during the preceding offseason, but it shouldn’t excuse this poor of play at such an important position.

So where does that leave the Alabama native going into 2018? It’s tough to say, but with the added competition of veteran Ross Cockrell and rookie Donte Jackson, Bradberry will have to perform strongly at Wofford to retain his spot as the Panthers top cornerback going into his third season.

Edge rusher Daeshon Hall, like most of his rookie class, didn’t see much playing time in 2017. He was placed on injured reserve after playing just nine snaps in week one. Hall was selected in the third round of the draft after spending most of his college career at Texas A&M playing opposite first overall pick Myles Garrett.

In four years with the Aggies, “Dae Dae” had fantastic production from the edge spot recording 16 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss. As an Aggie myself, I was able to witness Daeshon terrorize quarterbacks at Kyle Field, showcasing rare raw ability. Hall was a great complement to Garrett in college, and in the NFL he’ll be looking to be a great replacement for future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers. Peppers is expected to retire after this season. Even at the ripe age of 38, Peppers’ imminent departure will leave a massive void in the Panthers future pass rush.

In a year where Hall should return 100% healthy to camp, he needs to prove to coaches that he will be capable of stepping into a rotational role this season. Looking ahead to next year’s needs, defensive end will be a top priority in Carolina. Unless Daeshon Hall can fill the gap admirably, Marty Hurney will absolutely be looking to bring in another pass rusher. The clock is ticking for Hall, as he won’t have much room for error in his sophomore season. The potential is there, and you can never have too many good pass rushers. Hall’s production could end up having a major impact on this year’s defense and beyond, but it all starts with his performance in Spartanburg.

Bonus: The Linebackers (Rookies included)

As much as I know Panthers fans would like to avoid this conversation, it’s an important one to have. Although the best linebacker group in the NFL arguably lies in Carolina, there are many concerns regarding injury and potential performance drop-off.

Thomas Davis is entering his 14th NFL season at outside linebacker, after tearing his ACL three different times over the course of his career. As incredible and respectable as that may be, it has to have taken a major toll on his body. Put simply, Davis has a ton of mileage at one of the most physical positions in the game. A dramatic dip in production could be right around the corner. Ironically enough, Davis may truly benefit from his four-game suspension to begin the season. Saving his legs could make a substantial difference to the Panthers down the stretch.

On the other hand, lies the fragile topic regarding the concussion history of former Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly. Kuechly has suffered three concussions over his past three seasons. While Luke has proven to be a warrior, concussions can be a matter of life and death. Adding a fourth concussion to Kuechly’s lengthy injury history could spell an early end to a Hall of Fame career, and justifiably so for the sake of him and his family.

The Linebacker Depth

With these concerns in the first line of defensive field generals, depth at the position is of the utmost importance. The Panthers clearly addressed this concern in the draft, selecting inside linebackers Jermaine Carter (fifth round) and Andre Smith (seventh round).

“Pee Wee” Carter was a team captain at Maryland in his final two years on campus, earning the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award after his senior season. Carter is known to be a strong leader and a big hitter. He will battle Andre Smith in camp for a spot on the roster.

Smith, a national standout at North Carolina, entered 2017 as one of the best linebackers in college football. However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in week two. Smith decided to enter the draft, rather than to risk another injury at the college level. In a similar style to Jermaine Carter, Smith is known for his hard-hitting and fundamental tackling ability. However, his lack of athleticism resulted in his draft free fall. The Panthers took a flyer on him in the seventh round in a low-risk-high-reward move.

These rookies will battle the likes of veteran special teamer Jared Norris and David Mayo for roster spots. If a starting linebacker goes down, these depth pieces could end up making or breaking this season for the Panthers. I’m hoping Andre Smith is able to show flashes of what we saw from him at North Carolina. If he does, he could be one of the biggest steals in draft history.

