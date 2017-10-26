One of the most crucial parts of playing fantasy football is playing the match-ups. Now some players are considered match-up proof. You aren’t going to sit Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown. Below are some week eight fantasy football starts and sits to help you to win your week eight match up.

Starts

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been a decent fantasy quarterback in fantasy this season. With a relatively healthy group of playmakers he has averaged around 15 points per game this season. He is coming off a 15 point performance against the Denver Broncos in week seven. In week eight he is going up against the New England Patriots who are allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. In a game that has shoot out potential River is a solid play in week eight.

Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has shown why he was worth the first round pick last season. He is averaging around 21 fantasy points per game in 2017. Wentz is currently ranked as the number two quarterback in fantasy football this season. Yet somehow is not 100 percent owned so check your league’s waiver wire. In week eight he is going up against the San Francisco 49ers who are giving up second most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Jay Ajayi

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi started off the season slow averaging around five fantasy points per game. Over his last two games he has averaged ten fantasy points per game. One of his down sides is that he has yet to find the end zone this season. Ajayi is a solid RB2 in week eight against the Baltimore Ravens who have given up the fourth most fantasy points to running back this season.

LeGarrette Blount

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount has not been the dominant running back he was last season, but has been a solid flex play. He is coming off a bad week seven where he scored only three fantasy points. He has averaged around eight fantasy points per game this season. He should be in for a solid week eight vs the San Francisco 49ers who got torched last week. Blount is a solid flex option for fantasy owners and has a good chance at seeing most of the early down and goal line work.

Kelvin Benjamin

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been a solid WR2 so far in 2017. Benjamin is averaging around seven fantasy points per game this year. In week eight he is going up against division opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are giving up the second most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. He should continue to produce solid fantasy numbers in week eight.

Keenan Allen

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a solid WR2 for fantasy owners this season but has struggled over the last two games failing to score over five fantasy points in each game. In week eight he has a chance to bounce back from his two lackluster performances against the Patriots. New England is giving up the third most fantasy points to wide receivers this season and in a game that has shootout potential Allen could be in for a big week eight.

Jason Witten

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy this season averaging over seven fantasy points per game. He is currently ranked as the sixth best tight end in fantasy. In week eight he is going up against the Washington Redskins who have given up the second most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.

Kyle Rudolph

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has been a little inconsistent in his production this season. Over the last three weeks has averaged six fantasy points per game. In week eight he has a chance to potentially be the number one tight end in fantasy as he is going up against the Cleveland Browns in London. The Browns are giving up the third most fantasy points to tight ends over the last two seasons.

Sits

Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled throughout this season, only scoring over 17 fantasy points twice. In week eight he is going up against the New York Jets who have been a decent defense so far this season. With Ryan currently averaging around 14 fantasy points per game this season, he is a risk if you start him as he has not played up to his potential and has been a bust so far this season. With all the byes this week, fantasy owners might have to roll Ryan out there but should temper expectations as he could be in for another down week.

Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his best games of the season in week seven where he totaled 30 fantasy points. One of his main reasons for such a successful week seven was that struggling receiver Amari Cooper finally looked like himself. However, in week eight Carr has a very tough match up against the Buffalo Bills who have given up the sixth fewest points to quarterbacks this season. Oakland is also playing at Buffalo and West coast teams seem to struggle when they play on the East coast.

C.J. Anderson

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is coming off a disappointing two weeks as he totaled only five fantasy points. Anderson had been a solid RB2 throughout the season averaging ten fantasy points per game. In week eight, he is going up against divisional opponent the Kansas City Chiefs. Teams are stacking the box against Anderson which has really limited his production over the last few weeks.

Isaiah Crowell

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell has struggled thoughtout the season and is averaging around seven fantasy points per game. In week eight he is going up against the Minnesota Vikings in London who are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game. The Browns continue to struggle on offense and Crowell is splitting carries with Duke Johnson. With the offensive struggles and the tough match up Crowell could be in for a tough week.

Terrelle Pryor

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has been one of the biggest disappointments so far this season. He has totaled only 223 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging four fantasy points per game. Many thought that he would be a WR1 with a solid quarterback like Kirk Cousins. He has not lived up to his off-season hype. In week eight he is going up against division rival Dallas Cowboys. With Pryor’s struggles he should remain on fantasy owners benches until he earns his way back into the starting lineup.

Golden Tate

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has been a solid flex option for fantasy owners this season. He has been a little inconsistent with three games of four or fewer fantasy points. Tate is averaging eight fantasy points per game. In week eight he is going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers who are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers this season.

Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been a decent streaming option for fantasy owners over the last two weeks. He has averaged six fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. In week eight he is going up against the Cincinnati Bengals who are currently giving up the fourth fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Cameron Brate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy so far this season. He is currently ranked fourth among players at the position, averaging almost ten fantasy points per game. However, in week eight he’s going up against the Carolina Panthers who have been tough on tight ends and are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points to that position. With the lack of depth at tight end, fantasy owners might have to roll with Brate but should temper expectations in a tough matchup this week.

