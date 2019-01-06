REGINA, SK – OCTOBER 08: D’haquille Williams #81 of the Edmonton Eskimos on the sideline during the game between the Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on October 8, 2018 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Brent Just/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills made an interesting move aimed at bolstering their receiving corps ahead of the 2019 season.

Canadian television network TSN is reporting that the team signed D’haquille “Duke” Williams to a reserve/futures contract on Sunday. The 25-year-old wide receiver spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

Williams was the league up north’s most prolific receiver in 2018. His 1,579 receiving yards were tops in the league and he also added 11 touchdowns which were tied with Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker, both of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, for most in the CFL. In his two years with the Eskimos, he totaled 2,294 yards and 15 touchdowns off 135 receptions.

During the most recent CFL campaign, Williams became a viral sensation during a game against the British Columbia Lions on October 19. Prior to a snap, one of the opposing defensive backs appeared to be talking trash and making motions with his hands beckoning Williams towards him. Williams then proceeded to knock the player flat on his back after the snap.

The biggest trash talk whiff in football history pic.twitter.com/VsCqSYgJXL — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 20, 2018

Williams went undrafted in 2016, largely due to off-field issues during his collegiate career at Auburn. He played for the Tigers during the 2014 and 2015 season. But the program kicked him off the team after he took part in an altercation at an on-campus bar. Williams reportedly punched four people, including teammate Xavier Dampeer who needed jaw surgery as a result.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Williams spent two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In that time, he combined for 118 catches, 2,028 yards, and 26 touchdowns. It led to recruiting website Rivals.com listing him as a five-star prospect and the nation’s top junior college recruit in 2014.

Williams certainly has the makings of a project. The talent is there as he demonstrated during his two seasons north of the border. And he has an opportunity to be a part of a revamped receiving corps that was one of the NFL’s worst in 2018. One thing’s for sure. Bills general manager Brandon Beane means business when it comes to improving the pass-catching weapons at Josh Allen‘s disposal next season.

