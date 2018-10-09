SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Derek Anderson #3 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 4, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills quarterback situation is one wrought with promise but inexperience. On Tuesday, the team addressed the inexperience side of things with the signing of Derek Anderson.

To make room for Anderson on the 53-man roster, Buffalo released safety Dean Marlowe.

Anderson, 35, brings a veteran presence to a Bills quarterbacking group that includes rookie Josh Allen and second-year pro, Nathan Peterman. Those two have a combined seven NFL starts between them, a fact that further underscores Buffalo’s dearth of experience at the position.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are highly familiar with Anderson. All three were previously part of the Carolina Panthers organization. In McDermott’s and Anderson’s case, both joined the team in 2011 with McDermott becoming the team’s defensive coordinator that year while Anderson would serve as the backup to the team’s number one overall pick, Cam Newton.

During his time with the Panthers, Anderson helped mentor a young Newton which paved the way for his current success. That’s certainly what McDermott is hoping he can do in Buffalo with respect to Allen. His 12 years of NFL experience which includes stints as a starter as well as a backup should prove valuable in the development of the rookie out of Wyoming.

In addition to the Panthers, Anderson played with the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns during his career. His best year came in 2007 with the Browns when he went 10-5 as a starter and threw for 3,787 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. Not only did he earn the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career for his efforts. Cleveland’s 10-6 mark that year was the last time they’d finish a season above .500.

The Baltimore Ravens initially drafted Anderson in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. It came after a successful career at Oregon State where he threw for 11,249 yards and 79 touchdowns, both currently second in school history behind Sean Mannion. But he didn’t play a down for Baltimore with the team releasing him in September of his rookie year. The Browns later claimed him off waivers where he sat behind Trent Dilfer and Charlie Frye on the depth chart.

Buffalo’s first game with Anderson on the roster takes place this coming Sunday when they go on the road to face the Houston Texans. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

