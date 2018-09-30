GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Nick Perry #53 of the Green Bay Packers and Clay Matthews #52 during the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Prior to the telecast of Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, CBS showed a promo for the upcoming movie “First Man.” It tells of the ups and downs associated with the Apollo missions that ultimately culminated with Neil Armstrong setting foot on the surface of the moon.

What does that have to do with what transpired at Lambeau Field Sunday? From the standpoint of the Bills, one can certainly say that last week saw quarterback Josh Allen launch himself into prominence among NFL fans, both literally and metaphorically. Against the Packers, though, that was far from the case.

Coming Back Down to Earth

Allen struggled mightily, the product of many variables associated with solving opposing NFL defenses. His final numbers bear this out as he completed just 48.5 percent of his passes for 151 yards, threw two interceptions, and finished with a passer rating of 36.3. Suffice it to say that gravity won out in Week Four.

The stagnant performance on offense from the Bills precipitated a 22-0 shutout loss. It marks the first time Buffalo failed to score in a game since a 13-0 defeat to the New England Patriots back on December 28, 2008. A variety of factors are responsible, among them Allen’s accuracy issues. But others are out of his control, particularly as it relates to the constant pressure he dealt with from the Packers front seven.

Green Bay’s bevy of pass rushers put Allen under constant duress from the get-go. In the end, they delivered contact on 18 separate occasions, registering seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Kyler Fackrell was the standout for the Pack as he totaled three apiece. The sack number is significant in that it is just the eighth time since 2000 that Buffalo conceded seven or more sacks in a single game.

Is David Carr‘s Sack Record in Jeopardy?

If the current trend continues, Allen could be on the verge of history in terms of how many times he inevitably gets taken down by opposing defenders. The Bills came into Week Four having allowed 14 sacks through three games, tied with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks for worst in the NFL. After today’s debacle, that number now stands at 21.

Not all of them involved Allen. The Baltimore Ravens sacked Nathan Peterman three times before Allen replaced him in the second half of the 47-3 blowout loss. But that means he’s suffered 18 himself. So at the quarter pole of the 2018 season, Allen is on pace to become the third quarterback in NFL history to suffer 70 or more sacks in a single regular season. Randall Cunningham and David Carr are the only others. And if the ineptitude of Buffalo’s offensive line in keeping Allen upright continues, he may yet challenge Carr’s all-time mark of 76 sacks set during his rookie year in 2002.

Poor Field Position Didn’t Help Allen’s Cause

Last week, the Bills’ effort on the other side of the ball made Allen’s job easier. The defense forced three turnovers, including two fumble recoveries in the first half that gave him a short field to work with. He and the Bills took full advantage as they eventually netted 10 of their 27 first-half points off those miscues.

For the most part, Allen wasn’t as fortunate on Sunday. It shows when comparing the average starting field position for both games. Against the Vikings, it came at their own 40-yard line and included a drive that started in the red zone. At Lambeau, the average start of Buffalo’s drives was their own 27 with only two starting in Green Bay territory. And both those were just a few yards past midfield.

The combination of a long field, a porous offensive line, and an inexperienced quarterback makes for a complex mission when it comes to winning football games. The goose egg on the scoreboard at the end of the game underscores that fact. It serves to emphasize that Allen’s rookie year is going to be far from a triumphant moonwalk, last week’s win notwithstanding.

But such is the nature of achieving any modicum of meaningful success. It never comes easy. It’s wrought with failure along the way. NASA had its fair share of them in their endeavor to put a man on the moon. But they learned from them and achieved their ultimate goal. Many an NFL quarterback has endured their own struggles yet overcame them to achieve legendary status. There’s no doubt Allen’s pathway to becoming a franchise quarterback will entail him doing the same.

