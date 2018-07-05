The Buffalo Bills have had a slew of talent throughout their 59-year history. It was interesting to see the controversies that arose on this list.

Multiple unknown or underappreciated members of the Bills were uncovered in comprising this team. While it would have been simple to throw together a group with only members from the early-1990s heyday, one would do a great disservice to the bevy of great players that have donned the blue and red.

These Bills had to be represented by the title teams of the 1960s as well as the Talkin’ Proud days of the early 1980s. Who could also forget the talented teams of the 1970s or late 1990s.

Without further ado, here is the Buffalo Bills All-Franchise team.

Head Coach: Marv Levy (1986-1997)

Marv Levy is the winningest coach in Bills history, compiling a record of 112-70 in 12 seasons. Levy’s teams made the postseason eight times, winning 11 games out of 19. The Bills made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances under Levy, still an NFL record. Although they failed to bring home the Lombardi Trophy each time, the Bills dominated the AFC from the late-1980s to the mid-1990s.

Levy was an unorthodox coach, utilizing literature and poetry to inspire his players rather than the typical meat-headed, macho approach. Levy had a great rapport with his players and was an effective leader. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Bills drafted Jim Kelly in the vaunted first round of the 1983 draft. Rather than play for the maligned franchise, Kelly bolted to the upstart Houston Gamblers of the USFL. After the spring league folded in 1985, Kelly was forced to report to the Bills. The Bills went from basement-dwellers to playoff contenders in the talented passer’s first four NFL seasons.

Kelly’s best season came in 1990 when offensive coordinator Ted Marchibroda and Levy decided to make the no-huddle offense their de-facto playcalling style. Kelly threw for 2,829 yards and 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions, along with a 101.2 passer rating, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl appearance. He led the Bills to three more appearances in the big game over the next three seasons and retired after the 1996 season.

Kelly finished his career with a sparkling 101-59 win-loss record, throwing for 237 touchdowns in the process. He was known as a fierce competitor with an attitude of a linebacker. Although he did not perform well in his four Super Bowl starts, throwing a total of seven interceptions to only two touchdowns and a 56.9 passer rating, Kelly dominated the AFC for a decade. His ability to call plays at the line of scrimmage at the speed the Bills ran their dynamic offense is astounding for the early 1990s. The five-time Pro Bowler remains the best and most successful quarterback in franchise history. The Bills retired Kelly’s number 12 in 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Thurman Thomas makes the top spot over O.J. Simpson for this list due to his overall ability as a rusher and receiver, as well as his performance in the postseason.

Thomas was a quick rusher with excellent vision and feet. A smaller running back at 5’10” and 200 pounds, Thomas was still able to carry a full workload, averaging 347 carries in his best five-year stretch from 1989-1993. The dual-threat back was the top weapon in the Bills no-huddle offense and topped 2,000 total yards in both 1991 and 1992. His best season came in 1991 when he was named the AP NFL MVP. He rushed for 1,407 yards and caught 62 passes for 631 yards, scoring 12 touchdowns in the process. Thomas led the league in yards from scrimmage for four consecutive seasons (1989-1992), the only player to do so in the history of the NFL.

His value to the Bills can be compared to any of the great running backs to ever play in the NFL. Thomas finished his career in Buffalo with 16,279 yards from scrimmage and 87 touchdowns, both franchise records. He also was a phenomenal playoff performer, gaining 2,114 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns in 21 postseason appearances. His best performance at the highest stage was in Super Bowl XXV, where Thomas tore up the vaunted New York Giants defense for 190 total yards and a touchdown on only 20 touches.

He is the Bills’ all-time leader in rushing yards with 11,938, rushing touchdowns with 65, and is fourth all-time in receiving yards.

Thomas was named to five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. His number 34 will be retired by the Bills in 2018.

Wide Receiver: Andre Reed (1985-1999)

The Bills selected Andre Reed in the fourth round of the 1985 draft out of Kutztown University. The go-to-guy for Kelly, Reed was a vital member of the Super Bowl Bills in the early 1990s.

Reed excelled in yards after the catch and was nicknamed ‘YAC’ by teammates. His best year came in 1989 when he caught 88 passes for a career-high 1,312 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In his age-30 season in 1994, a time when marquee receivers begin to break down, Reed caught 90 passes for 1,302 yards and reached the end zone eight times.

Reed is second in Super Bowl history in career catches with 27, trailing only Jerry Rice at 33. He is also third in career Super Bowl yards with 323 in four games.

He finished his career in Buffalo with 941 receptions for 13,095 yards and 86 touchdowns, all franchise records. Reed was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Wide Receiver: Eric Moulds (1996-2005)

Eric Moulds claimed the top receiver role from Reed in 1998, catching 67 passes for 1,368 yards and nine scores.

Moulds could do everything as a receiver, whether it be in the short-passing game or winning on deep balls down-field. In a 1998 Wild Card-round loss to the Miami Dolphins, Moulds went off for a playoff record 240 receiving yards on only nine catches.

The Mississippi State-product had a career-year in 2002 upon the arrival of quarterback Drew Bledsoe, when he caught 100 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. Still, while many great receivers had a stable quarterback situation throughout their career, Moulds did not. He had the misfortune of playing with a revolving door at quarterback, catching passes from eight full-time starters during his 10 seasons in Buffalo.

Moulds still managed to put some great years together in a time when the NFL was not the pass-heavy league we know today. He finished his career in the blue and red with 675 receptions for 9,096 yards and 48 touchdowns.

The Bills dominated the AFL in the early to mid-1960s and leading their aerial attack was flanker Elbert Dubenion. He began his foray into pro football in 1960, when the Bills were born. Nicknamed “Golden Wheels,” the speedy Dubenion had a career-year in 1964 when he caught 42 passes for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those may seem like pedestrian numbers today, but in 1964, they were astounding. In a win against the New York Jets that season, Dubenion made five grabs for a whopping 218 yards and a pair of scores.

Dubenion holds the distinction of being a world champion in Buffalo, something that hasn’t occurred in western New York since 1965. In the 1964 championship game against the San Diego Chargers, Dubenion caught three passes for 56 yards en route to a 20-7 victory.

Although forgotten by many Bills fans of today, Dubenion remains one of the most important players in franchise history.

Pete Metzelaars was a solid tight end for the Bills during their early-1990s dominance. Metzelaars was the number one tight end early in his Bills career, but shortly ceded the pass-catching role to Keith McKeller, namesake of the famed “K-Gun” offense. His skills as a receiver and a blocker made him a nice all-around tight end. Metzelaars had his best season in 1993 when he caught 68 passes for 609 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished his Bills career with 302 receptions for 2,921 yards and 25 touchdowns. He sits seventh in Bills history in catches and 12th in receiving yards.

Left Tackle: Jason Peters (2004-2008)

Will Wolford, who protected Kelly’s blindside during the Super Bowl runs, would have been an excellent choice here. However, Jason Peters, who only started four full seasons with the Bills, gets the nod. Peters was signed as an undrafted free agent tight end by the Bills in 2004, who converted him to tackle. He took over the starting role in 2005 and quickly evolved into one of the best tackles in pro football. Peters made the Pro Bowl in his final two seasons in Buffalo and helped pave the way for a young Marshawn Lynch. A career highlight was when he caught a touchdown pass in the 2005 home opener against the Houston Texans. Peters left in free agency to star for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Left Guard: Ruben Brown (1995-2003)

Another tough decision had to be made at left guard as Jim Ritcher was left off the list. In his place is one of the most decorated guards in the past 25 seasons. The Bills drafted Ruben Brown in the first round of the 1995 draft in part to replace Ritcher. Brown ended up making 136 starts for the Bills over the course of nine seasons. Brown appeared in eight straight Pro Bowls from 1996 to 2003. He provided invaluable stability to the offensive line and helped pave the way for the likes of running backs Thomas, Antowain Smith, Travis Henry, and fan-favorite, Willis McGahee. Brown was a dominant blocker that allowed the Bills to have a top-notch rushing offense year after year routinely. He has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame, though his credentials should be enough to make a case for him.

Kent Hull was unequivocally one of the leaders on the Super Bowl Bills of the 1990s. He quietly was one of the best centers in all of football. Hull made all of the line calls in the no-huddle offense, which was no simple task. He was the backbone of the offense, allowing stars like Kelly, Thomas, and Reed to shine. His elite play translated into three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1988 to 1990. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 1990 and 1991. The longtime center retired in after the 1996 season, ending his tenure just as his quarterback did.

Joe DeLamielleure was the top member of the famed “Electric Company,” the offensive line that “turned the Juice loose,” referring to Simpson. DeLamielleure was one of the first swinging guards to become popular at the position. He had excellent speed, power, and athleticism. The Bills had one of the best offensive lines in football with DeLamielleure at the helm during the 1970s. Their potent offense was not enough to make up for the Bills porous defense of the day, which prevented them from contending.

DeLamielleure appeared in five Pro Bowls with the Bills. He was also named to three consecutive All-Pro teams from 1975 to 1977 by the Associated Press. He is a member of the NFL 1970s All-Decade team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. On a sour note, DeLamielleure was one of the first living former football players diagnosed with the brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

Howard Ballard anchored the right side of the Bills offensive line during their most dominant period in history. “House” Ballard, aptly nicknamed due to his gargantuan size, was surprisingly quick. This enabled the Bills to provide elite pass protection for Kelly as he orchestrated the no-huddle offense. The Bills appeared in four Super Bowls and won five division championships with Ballard starting at right tackle. Ballard was an unheralded member of the Super Bowl squads but played an important role in the offense. The massive tackle appeared in two Pro Bowls in his final two seasons with the Bills.

Defensive End: Bruce Smith (1985-1999)

Many consider Bruce Smith to be the greatest player in Buffalo sports history due to his elite play and longevity. He is the NFL career sack-leader with 200 and one of the most talented pass rushers to play the game.

The Bills drafted Smith with the first overall pick in the 1985 draft. The Virginia Tech-product terrorized opposing linemen with a unique combination of speed and power. Smith recorded 171 sacks with the Bills, finishing with 10 or more sacks in all but three seasons.

He dominated left tackles throughout his career and was a stalwart at the right defensive end. Smith was named AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1996. In 1990, Smith led the Buffalo pass rush in what he called “Hammertime.” He led the Bills defense that supported their no-huddle offense, often requiring them to be on the field with little rest in between. Smith finished the year with 19.0 sacks and 108 tackles. One memorable moment from that season was in Super Bowl XXV when Smith sacked Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler in the end-zone for a safety.

What makes Smith’s accolades even more impressive is that he faced double-teams much of the time, due to the Bills’ 3-4 defensive scheme. Smith made an astounding 11 Pro Bowl appearances and was named to eight All-Pro teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. The Bills retired his number 78 in 2016.

Defensive Tackle: Fred Smerlas (1979-1989)

Fred Smerlas was a ferocious nose tackle with the Bills during the 1980s and was one of the league’s best. The Bills selected Smerlas in the second round of the 1979 draft to toughen up the front seven. Smerlas and a group of young, aggressive defenders changed Buffalo’s reputation from doormat to stonewall.

At the turn of the 1980s, the Bills became playoff contenders, with Smerlas anchoring the young defense. He made four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1980-1983 and made an All-Pro team in 1982. The run-stopping nose tackle garnered one more Pro Bowl nod in 1986 at the tender age of 31.

Defensive End: Phil Hansen (1991-2001)

Phil Hansen immediately stepped into the starting defensive end role opposite Smith in 1991. The tall and lean Hansen had an excellent skill-set of power and agility and filled the role of edge-setter nicely. He was a constant on the left side of the defensive line for a decade and was an essential member of the elite mid-to-late 90s Bills defense.

Hansen, though never named to a Pro Bowl, helped the Bills have the number one defense in 1999. His career year came in 1995 when he made 10 sacks and 76 combined tackles. Hansen played in three Super Bowls with the Bills.

Cornelius Bennett was an athletic linebacker and formidable pass rusher for the Bills during their AFC dominance days. Bennett was a colorful personality on the sidelines and had one of the best names in the NFL.

On the field, Bennett used his superior speed and agility to rush the passer effectively. The Bills acquired Bennett from the Indianapolis Colts via trade in 1987. He somehow recorded 8.5 sacks in only eight games that year, astounding for a rookie. Bennett went on to be a two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year (1988, 1991). His career year came in 1988 when he recorded 9.5 sacks, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.

The all-around linebacker could keep up with backs and tight ends as well in coverage. Bennett made five Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 1988. He was an integral part of the Bills barrage of opposing quarterbacks that helped them to four Super Bowl appearances. Bennett finished his Bills career with 52.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 19 recoveries, and 751 tackles in 128 starts.

Mike Stratton was a tough, meat and potatoes type of linebacker who delivered jarring hits on a regular basis. Stratton made six interceptions as a rookie in 1962 and anchored the Bills championship teams in 1964 and 1965. His hit in the 1964 AFL championship changed the momentum of the game. Chargers running back Keith Lincoln was rocked by Stratton in what became known as “the hit heard ’round the world.” The Chargers had a 7-0 lead when Lincoln exited the game from the hit. The Bills ended up capturing their first title.

Stratton was part of the defense that did not allow a rushing touchdown in 17 straight games from 1964 to 1965. He made six AFL All-Star appearances in his Bills career.

While a more conservative choice would be London Fletcher, who was a rock in the middle for the Bills from 2002-2006, one cannot deny Sam Cowart‘s abilities. Cowart gets the nod over Fletcher for the sole purpose of building the best team possible.

Cowart anchored the Bills defense in the late 1990s when they hit their apex. There’s no doubt that with a better offense in 1999, the Bills would have been a Super Bowl contender. Their defense was that good. They finished first in the league in yards allowed and second in points allowed. Cowart recorded 125 total tackles that year.

2000 saw Cowart record 129 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions in his best season as a Bill. What’s more impressive is that he did it in only 12 games. Cowart’s eventual injury issues robbed the Bills of what could have been decades of defensive superstardom.

Darryl Talley was an underappreciated linebacker that helped backstop one of the most talented defenses in the league at the time. Talley never missed a game in his 12-year career with the Bills. He was a sure tackler and had nice pass rushing and coverage abilities. Talley seemingly improved as he matured as an NFL player, with his statistics getting better into his 30s. Talley was the leader of the Bills defense that went to four straight Super Bowls.

His best season came in 1991 when he recorded 117 tackles and intercepted a whopping five passes. Talley also recorded four sacks and four forced fumbles to round out a Pro Bowl year.

He is the Bills’ all-time leading tackler with 1,095 and recorded 38.5 sacks and 11 interceptions over the course of his Bills career. One can make a strong case for a Hall of Fame bid for the underrated linebacker due to his dominant play and leadership on championship-caliber teams.

Add Butch Byrd to the list of unheralded members of those 1960s Bills teams. The ball-hawking cornerback is the all-time leader in Bills history with 40 interceptions. What’s more impressive is that he accomplished this feat in only seven seasons. That’s almost six picks per season.

He recorded seven interceptions during his rookie season with the Bills, helping them to their first title. Byrd is also remembered for returning a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the 1965 championship against the Chargers. He also recorded an interception in the 23-0 shutout win.

Byrd was a punishing hitter and had the build of a linebacker. He was also exceptionally fast and agile. The two-time champion appeared in five AFL All-Star games and is a member of three All-Pro teams.

The Bills selected Tre’Davious White in the first round of the 2017 draft. The pick is memorable albeit for the wrong reasons. The Bills were in a position to draft quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson at pick 10 but traded down to 27.

The Bills lucked out, as White proved to be one of the top cornerbacks in the league as a rookie. He’s an athletic, smart, and a disciplined player that showed little weakness. While not an imposing figure and just under six feet tall, White demonstrated physicality and excellent tackling ability. He finished his first season with four interceptions, 53 tackles, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he took to the house. The LSU-product also had 18 passes defended.

White was an instrumental member of the team that tightened up its pass defense from 2016 and finally broke a 17-year playoff drought. Inexplicably, he was left off of the Pro Bowl roster and was not named All-Pro but did receive Pro Football Focus’ Rookie of the Year award. He will look to maintain his elite-level of play for years to come for the Bills.

Somehow, Bills fans seemingly never give Tony Greene credit for being one of the top safeties of the 1970s. His name is rarely brought up in a town obsessed with its franchise’s yesteryear. The film does not lie, however. Greene was an excellent safety and routinely produced superb numbers. The only thing that isn’t in his favor is being on some forgettable Bills teams.

The disrespect of Greene doesn’t stop there. He appeared in one Pro Bowl in his career, despite finishing second in the league in interceptions twice. Add another top-10 season in picks in 1975, and it makes one wonder what his fellow players and coaches were thinking. He had an All-Pro season in 1974 in his best year as a Bill. Greene recorded nine interceptions in only 12 games. He also had nine interceptions in 1977.

He finished his Bills career with 37 interceptions, which places him second in franchise history. Bills fans, can we get more appreciation for Greene?

Mark Kelso broke through with the Bills in 1987 when he recorded six interceptions and recovered two fumbles. He then evolved into one of the most reliable safeties in the game. Kelso helped backstop the Bills defense that went to four straight Super Bowls.

Though not an incredible physical specimen, Kelso started 95 games in seven years as the number one free safety. He somehow made no Pro Bowl appearances in his Bills career, despite being among the top-10 in interceptions four times.

Kelso was famous for wearing a ProCap, a foam cap that was fitted on the top of his helmet to prevent concussions. Although it looked ridiculous, it kept Kelso safe and in the game, and he wore it for the rest of his career.

Kelso had a knack for finding the football in passing lanes and recorded 30 interceptions in his Bills career, good for third in franchise history.

The Bills signed Steve Christie in 1992 after they decided they’d move on from longtime placekicker Scott Norwood. Christie immediately provided the extra “kick” that the Bills special teams needed.

The William & Mary product was able to boot long field goal attempts as well as handle kickoff duties. Christie was on the money in 1992 after he converted 24 of 30 field goals. He nailed the winning kick in the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Houston Oilers. The Bills came back from a 32-point deficit in the third quarter of the 1992 wild card game and delivered the coup-de-grace via Christie’s foot in overtime.

The following season, he kicked a Bills-record 59-yard field goal in a week four loss to the Dolphins. Christie also booted a 54-yarder in that year’s Super Bowl, which still stands as a Super Bowl-record for the longest field goal converted. He routinely finished near the top in NFL point leaders and ended his Bills career as the franchise leader in points.

Christie is the Bills’ all-time leading scorer with 1,011 points.

Brian Moorman was a favorite among Bills fans during their lengthy playoff drought. He made two Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro teams in 2005 and 2006. Once in a while, he could scamper for a first down on a fake punt. Moorman also threw two touchdown passes in his career. The first was in week one of the 2008 season when he ran a fake field goal and passed it to defensive end Ryan Denney for the score. The Bills would win 34-10 over the Seattle Seahawks. The other touchdown toss came in a 27-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, again to Denney.

Moorman’s best year came in 2006 when he booted 92 punts for 4,012 yards. He is the Bills’ all-time leading punter with 923 punts for 40,370 yards.

Leodis McKelvin never lived up to his draft status as a top-end cornerback. He did, however, show elite skills as a return man. The Bills had boasted excellent returners since the turn of the millennium, but McKelvin is the best of the bunch. He could effortlessly weave in and out of traffic due to his exceptional vision and athleticism. He handled both punts and kicks, and always had the potential to take one to the house.

McKelvin gained 3,492 return yards on 194 returns. He also scored a total of four return touchdowns in his eight-year career in Buffalo.

