The Buffalo Bills have added to their defensive line depth. On Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills announced the signing of defensive end Terrence Fede via the team’s Twitter account. The four-year veteran will have to battle it out in training camp with the likes of Shaq Lawson and Eddie Yarbrough to secure a spot in Sean McDermott’s defense.

We’ve agreed to terms with DE Terrence Fede on a one-year deal. Details: https://t.co/QVyXmlLKNG pic.twitter.com/URZ9Xby8IP — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 4, 2018

The duration of the contract is confirmed to be one year. Although the value of the deal has not yet been disclosed, it will likely be in the neighborhood of the league minimum of $790,000.

Bills general manager, Brandon Beane, continues to augment his roster by bringing in another free agent defensive lineman. Earlier in the free agency period, Beane secured the services of defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, and pass rusher, Trent Murphy, to lucrative, long-term deals, as well as defensive end, Owamagbe Odighizuwa, to a one-year deal.

Fede’s Resumé

Fede was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Marist College. He owns the unique distinction of being the only player out Marist to have ever played in the NFL. The 26-year old has spent his entire four year career with the Dolphins, coming off the bench a total of 51 times, registering zero starts.

Production has not exactly been the name of the game for Fede. The New York native managed a meager 30 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries as a Dolphin. He routinely played second fiddle to established veterans Cameron Wake, Olivier Vernon, and Andre Branch.

Standing at six-foot-four, 267 pounds, Fede possesses ideal size and length to plug in as a 4-3 defensive end in Sean McDermott’s defense.

Fede is a Surprise Signing

While Fede visited Buffalo last week, his appearance on the Bills roster is unexpected. Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com reported that the prospects of Fede signing with the team were not looking overly promising:

A source close to Terrence Fede said the defensive end joining the #Bills “won’t happen.” Team and Fede could always circle back later, but for now he’s moving on. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 29, 2018

The Bills were the only reported team to show interest in Fede, so his rapid change of heart may be attributed to his lack of material options elsewhere. Either that or he was a fan of “the process”

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on