RaceToQBMountain Week 8 Watchlist

Welcome to Week Eight of the Grammy nominated, hotel accommodated QB Mountain watch list.

Last Week Thoughts

As always, if you want a little analytics with your chat, PFF has a great roundtable looking at that side of the ledger for the gents we discuss #onhere.

NFL Team Check ins:

Two “defeateds” left at 0-6 – Cleveland and San Francisco. After them it’s the Giants (1-5), Indy, Chicago, L.A. Chargers and Oakland (all at 2-4). Four of the six could go quarterback – and with the Bills’ 1st rounders looking to be in the 20s, might be time to just let that dream die. But we shall persist!

Games to Watch this Weekend: (All times EST)

Friday

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion (6pm, CBS Sports Net) – I have a game tonight, but to be honest Mike White is like draftee number 300 I’m looking forward to watching in the off-season. Maybe I’m wrong but I feel like he’s the melanin-free option folks love to tout. We’ll see, however.

Saturday

Oklahoma State at Texas (12pm, ABC) – Rudolph’s game has been consistent, but his system and the quality of his cast has been working against him – in terms of their success. So going up against the Longhorns will be a great opportunity to continue his production and give himself a platform into the second half of the season.

Louisville at Florida State (12pm, ESPN) – With Florida State’s quarterback situation, Louisville (read: Jackson) has a chance to get out in front and get a huge “name” win. As Jackson’s play has merited praise from fans and media, seeing him unleashed against the Seminoles will be fun.

Oklahoma at Kansas State (4pm, FOX) – Snyder is always good for an upset or two in a K-State season, so Mayfield better have his guys on upset alert, or there’ll be questions asked.

Oregon at UCLA (4pm, ???) – I cannot find a coverage of this game, and it’s unfortunate – as I’m really looking forward to the matchup of the run game and of course the Chosen One.

USC at Notre Dame (7:30pm, NBC) – The question of Darnold’s decision making and what exactly Brian Kelly is doing at Notre Dame will be on display with a national prime-time audience. I think he needs to stay another year (Darnold, not Kelly), but that’s just me.

Auburn at Arkansas (7:30pm, SEC Network) – Stidham will be playing a team in Arkansas with a coach that needs a win – so if they aren’t on their A-game, the Tigers will be in the guano.

Wyoming at Boise (10:15pm, ESPN) – Another chance, on national television no less, for Josh Allen to prove he’s not the height/weight/arm strength guy that he’s appearing to be. I’m sure that #armtalent is there though.

Colorado at Wazzu (10:45pm, WatchESPN) – The Buffaloes will be looking to add to Luke Falk’s misery of the past few weeks with a solid defensive showing. Falk’s stock could not be lower, so it’s up to him and the Pirate to pulling him out of the draft muck.

That's it for this week.

