DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 14: Linebacker Shane Ray #56 of the Denver Broncos gets a hand on quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 14, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

According to reports, outside linebacker Shane Ray will sign a deal with the Baltimore Ravens pending a physical. Contract details are pending at this time. Shane Ray spent the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos after being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Pending a physical, former #Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray plans to sign with the #Ravens, source said. Some pass rush help for Baltimore. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 17, 2019

Shane Ray Signs With the Baltimore Ravens

Ray has had somewhat of a rough start to his NFL career. Once seen as a top ten prospect coming out of the University of Missouri, a foot injury and a marijuana possession pushed him down draft boards. He was drafted by the Broncos with the 23rd pick and was viewed at the time as the running mate to All-Pro superstar Von Miller. He missed the first two games of his rookie year but was able to register four sacks as a rotational player in the pass rush. The Broncos did win the Super Bowl that year, but Ray didn’t have a huge impact in the outcome.

Ray showed true promise in his second season. He appeared in all 16 games, starting eight. He doubled his sack and tackle totals while adding two fumble recoveries and his only career touchdown. The Broncos missed out on the playoffs but it appeared Ray had locked down a spot for the foreseeable future.

That wasn’t the case as Ray fell out of favor with new head coach Vance Joseph taking control of the defense. Ray battled injuries and struggled with the switch from outside linebacker to defensive end in Joseph’s 4-3 scheme. A wrist injury held Ray out of the first six weeks. He was placed on injured reserve late in the season after recording just a solo sack in eight games.

This past season was extremely disappointing for Ray’s future with the Broncos. First, his fifth-year option was declined. Then, he only appeared in 11 games and recorded just ten tackles to go along with one sack. General manager John Elway was supposedly shopping Ray at the trade deadline. The fact that no one made a move for the 25-year-old former first-round pass rushers illustrates how far Ray’s stock has fallen.

