CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 18: Chicago Bears Linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) celebrates a sack in the 4th quarter during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 18, 2016, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Green Bay won 30-27. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens added to their pass rush reconstruction on Thursday with the signing of former-Raven Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal per Adam Schefter.

McPhee was a fifth-round selection of the Ravens back in 2011 and was part of the team that captured the Ravens second franchise championship in Super Bowl XLVII. After Ezekiel Ansah signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens appeared to have pivoted towards McPhee. McPhee brings a veteran presence to the linebacking corps the Ravens were missing going into 2019. Over his eight-year career, McPhee has registered 31.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, 14 pass deflections and 46 tackles for loss.

Since leaving Baltimore as a free agent in 2015, McPhee has spent time with both the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears. After coming off a strong 2014 season with the Ravens in which McPhee totaled 7.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits, he signed a five-year/$40 million deal with the Bears.

The Bears gave McPhee his first chance to become a starter in the NFL and he responded with 6.0 sacks and 18 quarterback hits in his first season. However, 2015 proved to be his best season after signing his big deal. McPhee would only start five games for the Bears over the next two years. His 2016 campaign was delayed due to requiring knee surgery before the start of the season and his 2017 season ended in Week 14 after sustaining a shoulder injury. McPhee was then released the following off-season and signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins in 2018.

After the Ravens lost 15.5 sacks worth of production from the departures of Za’Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs in free agency, Baltimore is continuing to try and bolster their most unproven position group. As the depth chart stands, McPhee would look to play a rotational role with the Ravens other young edge defenders in 2019.

The Ravens needed another body on the edge and McPhee will likely solidify the unit for the upcoming season. Outside of Matt Judon, no Ravens outside linebackers have an NFL start under their belt. Baltimore is considering bringing in more free agents to compete for a pass rushing role but McPhee would have a good chance to make the 53-man roster come late August due to the staff’s familiarity with him.

Though his numbers have not been great, McPhee was a favorite by certain people around the Ravens organization. One example was Ravens reporter Ryan Mink. McPhee will hopefully bring a needed voice to the Ravens defensive unit after the loss of Suggs this off-season.

