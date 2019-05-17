NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Floyd #17 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made a string of transactions Friday morning, signing three players, including wide receiver Michael Floyd, to one-year contracts. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Meanwhile, another post-compensatory pick formula addition for the #Ravens: Source says Baltimore is signing free agent WR Michael Floyd to a 1-year deal. He started 3 games for the #Redskins last year, averaging 10 yards per catch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2019

Baltimore Ravens, Michael Floyd Agree to Terms

Floyd, once a considerably prolific receiving option for Carson Palmer alongside Larry Fitzgerald a few years ago with the Arizona Cardinals, has since bounced all around the NFL. The Cardinals drafted Floyd with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Floyd only managed 45 catches for 562 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but broke out the following year. Floyd had arguably the best season of his career in 2013. The then second-year player started all 16 games and recorded 65 catches for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns.

Floyd remained relatively consistent for the Cardinals up until the 2016 season when off-field issues got the best of him. The veteran receiver was arrested for DUI in December of 2016, which led to the Cardinals releasing him. Floyd was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots soon after. New England only used Floyd in two games, in which the veteran posted four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots declined to re-sign Floyd, allowing him to test the open market following the 2016 season.

Floyd wound up signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, where he would appear in 11 games, starting one. Minnesota had no real need to include Floyd in its 2017 offense, as Floyd only managed to catch 10 passes for 78 yards that year. With his career seemingly running out of fuel, Floyd was picked up by the Washington Redskins last season, where he appeared in 13 games, starting three. In those 13 games, Floyd caught 10 passes for an even 100 yards and one touchdown. Like his stints with the Patriots and Vikings, the Redskins opted to move on without Floyd, sending him to the open market once again. Michael Floyd now has yet another chance to rejuvenate what looked to be a very promising career in Baltimore.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on