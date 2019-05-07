BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a touchdown in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When the 2019 NFL regular season schedule was publically released, every franchise immediately looked at their 16-game slate to locate the interdivisional matchups, the must-win games, and the tough stretches.

2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule: Toughest Stretches for AFC North Teams

For the first six weeks of the season, the league scheduled at least one primetime game featuring an AFC North team. That’s likely because multiple teams from the AFC North are expected to compete for the playoffs in 2019.

It’s not surprising that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are heavily featured in primetime. One is a perennial contender for the postseason and the other is a perennial newsmaker in the off-season. What is surprising? How the team that won the AFC North last year, the Baltimore Ravens, won’t play a primetime game until Week Nine (five weeks after the Cincinnati Bengals).

Cleveland is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win the AFC North even though they’ve never done it before. AFC North interdivisional matchups won’t take place until Week Four, so we’ll have to wait a bit before we see how the Browns truly measure up with the rest of their division.

Despite the lack of primetime coverage, Baltimore might play the most enviable schedule in the AFC. The Ravens have no back-to-back away games scheduled and their toughest home game (New England) follows their bye. Baltimore also hosts the last Thursday night game of the season.

Starting Week Four, Baltimore will play three consecutive games against their three division rivals. That gauntlet through the AFC North will be bookended with the two toughest away games on the Ravens schedule.

Week Three: at Kansas City / Week Four: vs Cleveland / Week Five: at Pittsburgh / Week Six: vs Cincinnati / Week Seven: at Seattle

Pittsburgh’s schedule isn’t as accommodating as Baltimore’s, but it isn’t terrible either. Between weeks 4-10, the Steelers will play five of their six games at home, including two on Monday Night Football against teams that’ll be on the back end of back-to-back away games. From there, it gets more difficult.

Coming off a three-game homestand weeks 8-10, Pittsburgh will have a short week to prepare for Thursday Night Football in Cleveland. This will be the Steelers first 2019 game against the Browns. The second will be in Pittsburgh two weeks later.

Week 11: at Cleveland (Thursday Night Football) / Week 12: at Cincinnati / Week 13: vs Cleveland

The schedulers have bought the hype that Odell Beckham has brought to Cleveland. The Browns will play three primetime games during the first five weeks of the 2019 NFL regular season, including two Monday night games against opponents that missed the playoffs in 2018.

Conveniently, Cleveland won’t play in primetime when the games get more difficult at the end of the season. During the last five weeks, four of their games will take place against division opponents. If the Browns are playing their best football in December, the AFC North should be theirs to take.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh / Week 14: vs Cincinnati / Week 15: at Arizona / Week 16: vs Baltimore / Week 17: at Cincinnati

For the first time since 2003, Cincinnati will start a new season with a new head coach. Sadly, fans won’t see much of their new play-caller at the start of the new season because the Bengals will spend most of September away from home.

The Bengals will play three of their first four games on the road, ending the first month with an appearance on Monday Night Football (in Pittsburgh). Unfortunately, the end of the season isn’t too ideal for Cincinnati either. Three of their last four games are against teams with playoff expectations.

Week One: at Seattle / Week Two: vs San Francisco / Week Three: at Buffalo / Week Four: at Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule:

AFC North Interdivisional Matchups

Week Four – Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Week Four – Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Week Five – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week Six – Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 – Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 11 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 – Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14 – Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Week 16 – Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Week 17 – Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

