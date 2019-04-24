CARSON, CA – DECEMBER 22: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after successfully kicking a 56 yard field goal during the second half of a game agains the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The most accurate kicker in NFL history has agreed to a contract extension. Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a new record-breaking contract that will keep Tucker a Raven through the 2023 season. The deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter is worth $23.05 million over four years with $12.5 in fully guaranteed money. Tucker is currently in the final year of a four year(s)/$16.8 million contract he signed back 2016.

We’re still kicking it. We have agreed to terms for a four-year contract extension with Justin Tucker, which will keep him under contract through the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/idkJjeeVq8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2019

Justin Tucker Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension With Baltimore Ravens

Since arriving in Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has made a significant impact every season of his career. As a rookie, he hit 90.9 percent of his field goals, including all four from beyond 50 yards, and made all of his extra points. This would be vital, as Baltimore would go on to capture its franchise’s second Super Bowl after a year in which kicking mishaps essentially knocked them out of the playoffs. The Ravens made the bold choice to move on from Billy Cundiff, an All-Pro in 2010, to go with a then-rookie Tucker and it paid off.

Since his outstanding rookie year, Tucker has been almost automatic. He holds a career kicking percentage of 90.1 percent, the highest in NFL history by 2.37 percent, and has only ever missed one extra point over his six-year career. That’s good for a career extra-point percentage of 99.6 percent and an insane 241 for 242 conversion rate — even with the change in kicking distance in 2015. His career long is 61 yards, good for fourth-longest all-time. In the first six years of his career, Tucker has been named to two Pro-Bowls and made first-team All-Pro three times. He has made second-team All-Pro once.

Tucker’s best season came in 2016 when he garnered brief MVP consideration after almost single-handedly willing the Ravens to the playoffs. During that season, Tucker did not miss a kick (97.4 percent officially as one was blocked) and went an insane 10 for 10 from 50+ yards. He had a long of 57 yards and set new franchise records in field goals made in a season and points scored.

Last Word

Tuckers contract may seem stiff for a kicker but it’s important to note that the kicker that nails 70-yarders in practice has been easily the Ravens most consistent player on offense since being signed as a rookie. It’s incredible to think that Tucker is coming off a “down year” by his standards and still managed to achieve All-Pro status.

