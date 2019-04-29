NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Marquise Brown of Oklahoma reacts after being chosen #25 overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2019 NFL draft is officially in the books. Some teams were able to add players who are ready to make an impact right away. Other teams used the draft to add depth to their rosters or pick up project players who have a shot to be special in the future. Let’s take a look at the 2019 AFC North draft grades.

Divisional Draft Grades: AFC West – AFC East – NFC South – NFC East – NFC North – NFC West

Baltimore Ravens: A-

Players Added: Marquise Brown, Jaylon Ferguson, Miles Boykin, Justice Hill, Ben Powers, Iman Marshall, Daylon Mack, Trace McSorley

Coming into the draft, the Baltimore Ravens were looking to add impact players at the wide receiver position. They lost John Brown and released Michael Crabtree. They added Marquise Brown from Oklahoma with the 25th pick in the first round. While he isn’t the biggest receiver, he’s an absolute burner. Brown gives Lamar Jackson a new deep threat to work with. He’s been favorably compared to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

The Ravens didn’t have a second round pick but did have two third rounders. They used their first to take Jaylon Ferguson, a pass rusher out of Lousiana Tech. Ferguson broke the record for most sacks in the history of the FBS, surpassing the record set by former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs. After losing Suggs and Za’Darius Smith in free agency, this move makes a lot of sense to add another edge rusher.

The Ravens went receiver again in the third, taking Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin. Boykin doesn’t have the speed that Marquise Brown has, but he has great hands and a wide catch radius. With the Ravens lacking at receiver, Boykin has an opportunity to start day one.

Justice Hill had a great combine, which shot him up a lot of draft boards. He’s very dangerous in space and gives Jackson another interesting weapon to work with. Ben Powers helped protect Kyler Murray all the way to the Heisman Trophy. Iman Marshall was highly touted coming out of high school but didn’t perform up to expectations. He’s a long, lanky corner with good athleticism and decent ball skills.

Daylon Mack is an absolute unit, weighing in at 320 pounds. He spent most of his time playing in the nose tackle spot. He’s incredibly strong and does a great job pushing the pocket. Trace McSorley doesn’t have the arm, but he’s a very good athlete. Look for him to have a similar impact to New Orleans Saints swiss army knife, and former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill.

Cincinnati Bengals: C

Players Added: Jonah Williams, Drew Sample, Germaine Pratt, Ryan Finley, Renell Wren, Michael Jordan, Trayveon Williams, Deshaun Davis, Rodney Anderson, Jordan Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals used their first-round pick on Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams. Williams struggled against Clelin Ferrel and Clemson in the National Championship, but that game was an outlier. Many thought he would kick into guard, but he’s likely to stay at tackle. He will be a day one starter for the Bengals.

Drew Sample was a bit of a reach, as there were better tight ends on the board. However, with Tyler Eifert‘s injury history, they needed to go out and grab an insurance policy.

Cincinnati went linebacker in round three, taking Germaine Pratt from North Carolina State. This was another reach for the Bengals, as they probably could’ve gotten him later. They do have a need at linebacker though, as Vontaze Burfict is now a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Ryan Finley doesn’t have the arm strength, but he’s very accurate. He should compete for the backup role. Renell Wren has great size, power, and athleticism. He should get time as a backup. Michael Jordan no, not that Michael Jordan. He should only be looked at as depth on a below average Bengals offensive line.

Trayveon Williams is a one-cut back, who lacks quickness and speed. He’s undersized, which causes him to struggle in pass protection. However, he is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. Deshaun Davis plays with great passion and intensity at the linebacker position. He should help out a lot defending the run. Unfortunately, he’s not the fastest or most agile.

Rodney Anderson is coming off an injury, but that didn’t scare the Bengals. Anderson has good size and had good production behind a monster O-Line at Oklahoma. He gets to play behind former Sooners running back Joe Mixon. Jordan Brown was the Bengals final selection. Brown displays great size and speed for the cornerback position. He struggles with changing direction, but he could be a project player that really works out.

Cleveland Browns: B-

Players Added: Greedy Williams, Sione Takitaki, Sheldrick Redwine, Mack Wilson, Austin Siebert, Drew Forbes, Donnie Lewis Jr.

The Cleveland Browns traded away their first-round pick to acquire Odell Beckham. They grabbed Greedy Williams from LSU with their second-round pick. Williams for a majority of the draft season was considered a first-round talent. Some even had him going in the top five. The knock on Williams is his ability to tackle. Other than that, he’s a fantastic athlete, has great size, and showed great instincts.

Sione Takitaki fought multiple personal issues at BYU after he was suspended on multiple occasions. Takitaki plays with a very high motor and displays great speed for the linebacker position. He was a bit of a reach, but I don’t like questioning what Browns general manager John Dorsey does.

Sheldrick Redwine is a versatile defensive back who played both safety and corner in college. Redwine tested very well athletically at the combine. While he’s inconsistent in coverage, he provides more depth to the Cleveland secondary. Mack Wilson was highly touted coming into college and started off hot, but regressed mightily. He’s very raw but possesses great athleticism.

Austin Siebert was one of the most consistent kickers in college. Probably would’ve been available later, but the Browns decided to take him in round five. Drew Forbes is a very athletic offensive lineman who played tackle at Southeast Missouri State. He will be depth for the Browns and will likely move over to guard. Donnie Lewis was the Browns final selection. Great production in college, good instincts and has a knack for finding the football.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Players Added: Devin Bush, Diontae Johnson, Justin Layne, Benny Snell, Zach Gentry, Sutton Smith, Isaiah Buggs, Ulysses Gilbert III, Derwin Gray

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up with the Denver Broncos to take Michigan linebacker Devin Bush in the first round. They needed to find a Ryan Shazier replacement, and that’s what they’ll be getting from Bush. Bush is a great athlete who has great sideline to sideline speed. He’s a good tackler and showed he was good in coverage against tight ends. He will slot into the middle of the Steelers defense and start day one.

Diontae Johnson is a burner who will look to thrive after the Steelers traded away Antonio Brown. Justin Layne was widely thought of as an early second-round pick but fell all the way into the late third. Layne has great size, and will immediately help a Steelers secondary that has struggled the past couple of seasons. Benny Snell is a power back who will serve as a short-yardage and goal-line back behind James Conner.

Zach Gentry won’t start, but he’s a very good blocking tight end. He will replace Jesse James, who left for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Sutton Smith lacks size for an edge rusher but has shown a wide range of pass rush moves. He will be a situational pass rusher on a very good Steelers front seven. Isaiah Buggs is a powerful defensive lineman who will serve as depth for the defensive line.

Ulysses Gilbert doesn’t have great size, but he displays great athleticism and plays with great passion. He will likely be a special teams player for the Steelers. With Pittsburgh’s final selection, they went with Derwin Gray. Gray struggled athletically at the combine but showed that he moved very well for his size. Not the best pass blocker, but is reliable in the run game.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on