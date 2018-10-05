PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 30: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is fired up after scoring a touchdown during the NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 30, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having not reached the playoffs since 2015, the Baltimore Ravens are poised for success once again. If you take a look around the division and see the dysfunction, you’ll see it’s their’s for the taking. With Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals being abysmal in the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers being a dysfunctional mess, and the Cleveland Browns being, well, the Browns, the league should be the Ravens once January comes.

Getting There

Starting off hot with a 3-1 record, the Ravens are in perfect position to take the division crown. The NFL season is already a quarter of the way done and the Ravens have a manageable end their season. With the Ravens defense being as stifling as it is, games against the Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Oakland Raiders almost seem unnecessary. Once these games have been dealt with, the hardest teams the Ravens have to face will be manageable. They have the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Kansas City Chiefs left, and it’s possible that they can win all three of those games.

Defense Wins Championships

Seen back in 2000 and even in the 2013 season, the Ravens know how to build a defense. Through four weeks, the Ravens have one of the more underrated defenses in the league. They rank third in points allowed, second in yards allowed, fourth in pass yards allowed, and fourth in rush yards allowed, all exceedingly high benchmarks. Holding the second overall defense, the Ravens are holding their opponents to low numbers in all aspects of the game. Along with opponents being held to 27 percent on 3rd down, and 0 percent on 4th down (on three attempts), the Ravens are also forcing turnovers. Through four weeks, that defense has grabbed four interceptions and scooped up a pair of fumbles as well. The Ravens ability to keep teams off the field is also a big factor to why they’re winning the time of possession battle by over five minutes per game, and have only allowed nine points in the second half this season total.

The Pressure’s On

Joe Flacco can feel the heat around the corner, and it’s noticeable. If your front office drafts a rookie like Lamar Jackson, who wouldn’t? Flacco is performing exceptionally well as both a newly drafted rookie and his expiring contract are hot on his heels, but this is nothing new. The last time Flacco was in a contract year, he went out and won the Ravens a Super Bowl. With that added pressure of his inevitable replacement being right beside him on the sidelines, Flacco is working harder than ever. He works hard every season, but the effort hasn’t been showing as much as he’d like it to. Flacco and the Ravens have only mustered up a single playoff win since their last Super Bowl triumph back in 2013.

This season may be the perfect storm for the Ravens to find success in. With the Steelers as dysfunctional as ever, the Browns with another rookie quarterback in Baker Mayfield, and the Bengals bound to fall apart once January comes, this is the season where the Ravens can find their footing. With a fearsome defense that’s sure to terrorize teams for weeks, I can see a hot streak starting soon. Especially with such a lax schedule, the streak will only be amplified. While the defense is making sure teams get off the field, Flacco is making sure his team stays on. The start of the season has seen him throw eight touchdowns and only two interceptions. This kind of play hasn’t been present since Flacco brought his team to the Super Bowl back in 2013. With a menacing defense and quarterback play to back it up, there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind who will reign supreme in the AFC North.

