LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Atlanta Falcons (3) Matt Bryant (PK) kicks a field goal in the second half during the NFC Wild Card football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams on January 06, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing their veteran kicker, Matt Bryant. Bryant has been the Falcons placekicker since 2009 and is one of the more reliable kickers in the league. In fact, he is just two and a half years younger than longtime kicker, Adam Vinatieri. Though Bryant is 43 years old, he is not losing his touch yet. He only missed one field goal on 21 attempts in 2018 and has a career field goal percentage of 86.2.

The fact that the Falcons are moving on from Bryant after 10 seasons will undoubtedly be sad news for many fans. In fact, Bryant still has two seasons remaining on his contract. But the Falcons stand to save almost $7 million over the next two seasons by parting ways with the aging veteran.

The money the Falcons are saving combined with their other younger kicker is ultimately why Bryant’s time in Atlanta is done. Giorgio Tavecchio will be the kicker in Atlanta going forward and he will be 29 in July. Tavecchio had some playing time in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that Bryant suffered. In relief, Tavecchio made five of five field goals and all eight extra point attempts as well. His longest score was from 56 yards.

Bryant’s career long is a 62-yard game-winning field goal. In 2006, Bryant was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he lifted them to a 23-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the last seconds of the matchup.

Bryant is the Falcons all-time leading point scorer with over 1,100 points in the decade he’s been with the team. Though he’ll be 44 by the start of the 2019 season, Bryant isn’t ready to call it quits yet. And he shouldn’t have any trouble finding a team with how consistent he is. Though his future is uncertain at this time, Bryant should find a new team before the 2019 season kicks off.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on