The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2019 off-season with plenty of needs across the roster. Free agency can only fill so many voids, and it’s never too early to look to the NFL Draft. Without further ado, here is the first Atlanta Falcons seven-round mock draft of the 2019 season.

Round One, Pick 14

Ed Oliver, Interior Defensive Lineman, Houston

Oliver, a top five player for most people falls to the Falcons in this scenario. Of course, it’s likely some team will snag him up earlier, it’s not entirely out of the equation for him to fall into the Falcons laps. If Oliver does slide this far the Falcons should sprint to the podium for talent as great as he is.

Houston iDL Ed Oliver – consistently wins early w/his hands & athleticism – pic.twitter.com/76UGQuiKQh — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) January 27, 2019

Oliver is an athletic freak who is quick enough of the snap to disrupt any play, pass or run. He has the power to bull rush the passer while also being able to bend the corner and use his speed. His hand usage could use some improvement but often he slides past the defenders so fast it isn’t a problem. Oliver would be a plug and play player right away for this team and will give the Falcons the inside pass rush they have been looking for. With Grady Jarrett’s future in doubt with the team, Oliver would be a great replacement or the two could pair for a great duo for years to come.

Round Two, Pick 45

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Defensive Back, Florida

Just one year after drafting a corner in the second round the Falcons double dip, grabbing Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson is a do it all back, he can play safety or in the nickel and has the athleticism and ball skills to make an impact in coverage early in his career. Sure, his tackling needs to be shored up, but his impressive coverage ability should put him on the field early.

Round Three, Pick 80

Terrell Hanks, Linebacker, New Mexico State

Coming out of New Mexico State Terrell Hanks was not very known until his performance at the Senior Bowl. After a dominant week, Hanks very well could have played himself into being a top 100 Pick.

He has the physicality wanted and shows great coverage skills and awareness to fit today’s NFL. The converted safety is still learning the position though. Given how raw he is at the position still, his football IQ and quickness really stand out on film.

Round Four, Pick 111

Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

Injuries limited his snaps throughout his college career, but Miller really burst onto the scene this season. He has gotten more national buzz after his week down at the 2019 Reece’s Senior Bowl. Starting his first full season this year, the production started to roll in, accompanied by the raw traits. Miller shows a good array of pass rush moves while combining it with good mental processing. He’s extremely physical and has a non-stop motor to track down ball carriers. Of course, he has his limitations as well. With average, at best, get off and bend he will struggle to consistently seal the edge as a pass rusher. He also has some work to do with his counter moves.

Christian Miller catching a body (he didn’t trip don’t say he did 😂) pic.twitter.com/KWrf4WXNx2 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 12, 2018

In the video above Miller shows some of the raw traits he possesses. Miller makes excellent use of the long arm to throw the offensive tackle off balance. Then from there, he uses pure strength to flatten the tackle and put in on his back. While he couldn’t disrupt the play, he exhibited some traits team can work with.

Round Five, Pick 142

Josh Oliver, Tight End, San Jose State

Oliver may not be the big names tight end you are looking for, but he is an ascending player who could make an impact as a second tight end for a team. With Austin Hooper already on roster adding a player like Oliver could work wonders for this team. New offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has shown his love for two tight end sets while in Tampa Bay. There he made great use of both Cameron Brate and OJ Howard as RedZone nightmares and chain movers. In Atlanta, he could have a lesser version of that with Hooper and Oliver.

Oliver has NFL athleticism and good ball skills. he is still raw as a route runner but has shown some encouraging traits to build off.

Round Six, Pick 173

Tytus Howard, Offensive Tackle, Alabama State

Tytus Howard bullied Zach Allen on that TD. Very impressive! #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/5Q6NdL6qhm — NFL Draft 2019 (@Frogs_Angels) January 26, 2019

Tytus Howard is a player that could be drafted a lot higher than this when its all said and done. He still is a little raw, as expected, coming from an FCS school, but has the feet to play tackle at the next level. Howard is a big boy, coming in at 6’5” 322 pounds. He carries his weight well and has a lot of power behind him to push defenders off the line of scrimmage.

Round Seven, Pick 208

Easton Stick, Quarterback, NDSU

Entering the season, I was very high on Stick as a prospect. However, as the season progressed and after he attended the Shrine game, Stick doesn’t look to have the mental processing and necessary arm strength needed to be an NFL starting quarterback. Still in the seventh round grabbing a leader like Stick could be great for the team.

Stick would step in almost immediately as the team’s backup quarterback and grow well in that role. He looks to be a good spot starter when needed as he has the general accuracy and tools wanted.

