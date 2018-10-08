HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 07: Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of the football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans on October 7, 2018 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s a new star born every week at the wide receiver position. The league has become pass-oriented over the past few years, so there have never been so many starting-caliber wide receivers for your fantasy team. However, past production doesn’t always correlate with future success. Not everyone who had a good Week Six will continue to produce, but players like Keke Coutee are in the position to succeed for weeks on end.

KeKe Coutee

He’s only played two games, but Houston Texans wide receiver KeKe Coutee looks like the real deal. Following an 11-catch, 109-yard NFL debut in Week Four, Coutee recorded six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Dallas Cowboys.

While he’s the third receiver on the Texans depth chart, he’s more than capable of putting up WR2 numbers. Coutee plays in the slot, and thus won’t have to fight for snaps with outside receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Deshaun Watson looks like the Deshaun Watson of 2017, so the second-year quarterback should be more than capable of spreading the ball around to all three receivers. Most fantasy football players didn’t claim him after his Week Four breakout game, so if he’s still available in your league, make sure to grab him.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

With Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison injured, somebody needed to step up and catch passes from Aaron Rodgers. In Week Five, that player was Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After recording just 41 receiving yards through the first five weeks of the season, Scantling put up 68 yards and a touchdown starting opposite Davante Adams.

While his final stat line was impressive, his film wasn’t all that great. Scantling was clearly being force-fed simply because Rodgers had no better option. Rodgers has the ability to make anybody a solid fantasy receiver, so keep a close eye on Green Bay’s injury report. If Cobb and Allison can’t go, Scantling can be a smart add who should be available in just about every league.

Mohamed Sanu

Surprisingly, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is owned in just 46.9% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. This low ownership is likely due to the emergence of Calvin Ridley, but the Falcons offense is more capable of feeding all three mouths.

Sanu has recorded at least 11 fantasy points in standard scoring in each of the past three weeks. The Falcons offense has had no trouble spreading the ball around, and their pass-happy ways should continue in Week Six. The Falcons have one of the worst defenses in the league and are going up against another terrible defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This has shootout written all over it, so Sanu should see a high volume of receptions and yards.

