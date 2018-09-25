ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Are the Atlanta Falcons wasting another season of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones? It’s time to start wondering if they’ll ever wield the Lombardi Trophy as their superstars continue to age. While the Falcons’ offense is suddenly looking very good, the once-promising defense is crumbling before our very eyes. That’s the only way to describe the units after a disheartening 43-37 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. This one was truly a gut punch. Losing to your biggest rival is hard enough. To do so while scoring 37 points is inexcusable. Worse yet, Dan Quinn came out Monday with the news that the team will once again forego outside help in favor of players already on the roster. There’s not much positive to take away from this past weekend.

First, the Good News…

This Falcons offense is good again. I was pessimistic heading into the season that Atlanta’s offense would improve much. Steve Sarkisian showed little more than short bursts of competence in 2017. He wasn’t much better in week 1. However, the last two weeks have been nothing short of brilliant. One week after scorching a solid Panthers’ defense for 442 yards, including 170 on the ground, the Falcons went off for 407 yards against the Saints. The eye test was even better than the numbers. The Falcons consistently had open receivers and gashed New Orleans for chunk plays. I’m also not afraid to say it; I vastly underrated Calvin Ridley. If Ryan can control his deep ball the way he did Sunday, both Ridley and Jones should feast.

Matt Ryan Is Still Great

Matty Ice was fantastic again. He’s never been mentioned among the NFL’s strongest arms, but he finally gave guys some opportunities down the field and he was rewarded. His 75-yard touchdown connection with Ridley was an absolute dime. As was his first connection with Ridley on their first trip to the red zone. Julio even got in on the action, although that throw was more of the lob we’re accustomed to. Those plays must be part of the offense for it to have any success. It was nice to see a few of them end positively. The threat of the deep pass is almost as important as actually hitting them.

Now Some Bad News…

The defense was putrid. Anytime you allow 534 yards on defense, something went wrong. It was a typical Falcons-Saints game in the sense that it felt like the Falcons had their chances to make plays. They just couldn’t make them. Brian Poole‘s missed tackle of Drew Brees late in the game was a microcosm of the afternoon. The pass rush did absolutely nothing against a vulnerable offensive line (on paper anyways). It’s clear that the Falcons cannot create pressure without Takkarist McKinley. Even with him, they’re a pedestrian unit. This is the offset of drafting Ridley with a first-round pick. The team lacks pass rushing depth at all four positions on the line. The Saints exposed this and surely others will take notice.

Brees is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. There is no shame in that. You can’t expect to win a football game (or a Super Bowl) allowing him to dink and dunk his way to nearly 80 percent completions and just short of 400 yards. The coaching staff waited way too late into the game-winning drive to even attempt a blitz. Lots of questionable decisions and simply lacking the personnel cost Atlanta the game.

And Worse News…

The personnel isn’t changing anytime soon. Losing Ricardo Allen to injury is the worst case scenario for this team. Worst of all, Dan Quinn made it clear in his Monday interview session that the Falcons weren’t looking at Earl Thomas, Eric Reid, or anyone else outside the organization. I will continue to criticize this organization for their philosophy. I can appreciate loyalty. The Falcons’ team chemistry is one of the best aspects of this team. Sometimes, you need to make a move. Atlanta needs a starting caliber strong safety if the scheme is to remain unaltered. They need to be able to get pressure with four down lineman. None of that is happening. It’s time to look outside the organization for those players. It’s fair to question whether the brotherhood and the ‘Comrade Filter’ are holding this team back. I believe they are.

Side Note: Toss the Toss Play, Please…

I can’t talk about Sunday’s game (or any recent Falcons game) without mentioning this. Sarkisian loves him a toss play. He loves a good sweep, too. Someone, please rip these pages out of his playbook. They’re killing drives and momentum far too often. It’s a minor gripe at this point. You don’t criticize the man after he leads Atlanta to 37 points. Still, it feels like he’s a few tweaks from Kyle Shannahan level offense. That’s the only way this team has any hope for the 2018 season.

What’s Next?

My expectations are tempered for the rest of the season. I had hoped we could remain a top 10 offense, cobble together another solid season of defense, and at least have a fighting chance in the playoffs. It was ‘Super Bowl or bust’ for this team from the moment training camp began. Now, making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment. I’m not even sure we want to make the playoffs. It would go against everything we’ve been conditioned for if the Falcons somehow clawed their way to a home game in February. I’d love to see it happen though.

Atlanta has a very winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. One game at a time must be the mantra. God knows Dan Quinn loves his cliches so I’m sure he’s drilled that gem into his team. The Falcons should be slightly favored in what likely evolves into another shootout. Let’s hope they don’t run out of bullets in the fourth quarter of this one.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on