The Atlanta Falcons have signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker. The deal is expected to be for one year but no other details of the details of the contract are available at the present time.

Parker was with the Chiefs for five years before being released by the team in March of this year. During that time Parker recorded nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, seven sacks, and 279 tackles. He started all but one game for the Chiefs with the organization and started all the past three years.

Free-agent safety Ron Parker is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 25, 2018

While Atlanta looks already set with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen entrenched as the starters, Parker will provide some much-needed depth for the team. Outside of Neal and Allen, the team is very limited in depth. While Damontae Kazee did show some promise his rookie year he only played around 15 percent of the team’s snaps. The addition of Parker provides good depth throughout the secondary. In the case of an injury, Parker will be able to step in right away and fill a hole with little to no drop off.

Parker began his career as a cornerback coming out of Newberry. He then changed positions to safety after joining the Chiefs. This is when he saw his career take off. Having experience at both safety and cornerback could be very beneficial to the Falcons. You could see Parker play in some nickel or dime packages throughout the year, even if he isn’t a full-time starter.

It was a mystery why he remained on the open market for so long, but everyone else’s loss is now Atlanta’s gain. Parker was one of a number of good safeties who weren’t signed yet. While things may be shaping up for him it still leaves some big-name players still available on the open market. These players include the likes of Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid, and Tre Boston to name a few who still aren’t signed.

