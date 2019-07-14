ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 11: St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson greets Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter prior to the home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on April 11, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Legendary Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was confirmed late Saturday night. Gibson reportedly told multiple Hall of Famers in a letter about his health. Zizmann Gibson’s longtime agent told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that Chemotherapy is expected to stary on Monday, July 15th.

Gibson was considered one of the best pitchers in MLB history. Playing his entire career for the St. Louis Cardinals Gibson was a decorated pitcher. He won two World Series, was a nine-time All-Star, and a two time Cy Young award winner. Gibson had also won multiple other awards including being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

Gibson finished his career with a 2.91 ERA, over 3,000 strikeouts, and one no-hitter. He was only one of nine pitchers to throw a no-hitter in Cardinals history. The legendary Cardinals pitcher is one of 17 pitchers to have over 3,000 strikeouts and was the second one to do so.

But Gibson wasn’t just a groundbreaking pitcher on the field. In 1981 Gibson returned to Baseball as an assistant coach to Joe Torre, who was coaching the New York Mets at the time. He was more accurately known as the “attitude coach,” the first coach ever to obtain this title. Torre and company where let go at the end of the 1981 season, but they would go on to Manage the Atlanta Braves where Gibson acted as the hitting coach. Gibson then dabbled in broadcasting for the Cardinals, until he returned to coaching in 1995. Once again with a Torre led staff Gibson this time acted as the Pitching coach.

Gibson was a true MLB Legend both on and off the field. His Play and attitude towards the game will not soon be forgotten. The Cardinals Twitter page got behind him by writing “Get well soon Bob. All of Cardinal Nation is behind you!”

