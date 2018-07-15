The St. Louis Cardinals have made a very shocking and interesting move with the trade deadline on the horizon as the team has announced that they have fired manager Mike Matheny in a statement. In the statement, it has also been announced that the team has fired hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller as well.

Matheny’s Career Profile

Matheny played in MLB for thirteen seasons playing for the Cardinals as well as the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, and the Toronto Blue Jays. He also won four Gold Gloves in his playing days. He would begin managing the Cardinals in 2012. In his first year, the team would finish with a record of 88-74 finishing second in the NL Central. The team would eventually fall to the Giants in the NLCS. During the 2013 season, Matheny would lead the Cardinals to the NL Pennant, losing the World Series to the Boston Red Sox in six games. In his six seasons managing the team, Matheny had a record of 591-473 in the regular season and a record of 21-22 in the postseason.

Analysis And Potential Replacements

With the Cardinals currently sitting at a record of 47-46 and sitting seven games back of the division lead and four of a Wild Card spot, there could be a lot behind this decision. Matheny didn’t help his case by the fact that the team hasn’t made the postseason for the past two seasons. His last game as a manager was an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, which may have been the final straw. For now, bench coach Mike Shildt will be the interim manager.

But this move puts the Cardinals in a bit of turmoil with the Trade Deadline rapidly approaching to find a new manager. Early on, the report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is that former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is considered the early front runner to be Matheny’s replacement. But no matter who the pick is, this signals a new era for Cardinals fans.

