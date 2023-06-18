As a gamer, there are different gaming PCs you must consider getting if you want to improve your gaming experience. These PCs will let you enjoy an incredible experience with your favorite games.

The good thing is that you can use these PCs even to make free MLB picks and other activities. In that case, here are some you should consider this year.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is one of the best gaming PCs in 2023. These are solid, if uninspiring, systems that start your PC gaming experience. If you are looking for your first gaming PC, buying a complete system from a reputable company is likely what you want to do. Lenovo rigs represent a reliable platform you can build upon.

The two reasons you should buy this PC is because it is well built and it has a clean look. However, the specifications of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 include the following;

CPU: Intel Core i5 12400 & Core i7 12700, AMD Ryzen 5 5600g, Ryzen 7 5700, & Ryzen 7 580.

GPU: AMD RX 6500 XT, Nvidia GTX 1660- RTX 3070.

RAM: 8GB BDR4- 32GB DDR5.

Storage: 256GB SSD-1TBSD & 1TB HDD

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor.

Corsair One i200

Corsair One i200 is another gaming PC you should consider in 2023 as a gamer. It is one of the OC ready to take on today’s games at their highest settings, packing the cutting edge performance of a fully powered gaming PC into a beautiful and quiet small form factor that does not take up less desk space, unlike a laptop.

The PC has excellent speed, and as an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, it delivers blisteringly fast frequencies out of the box, giving gamers and creators a competitive edge. In addition, its vengeance DDRA high-performance memory provides the speed and capacity to handle the latest applications. You can easily purchase this PC on Amazon, worth $2,299.

Alienware Aurora R13

The Alienware Aurora R13 is another gaming PC we recommend for every gamer to consider in 2023. Initially, Alienware is either out of this world or not worth the high entry price. Alienware, Dell’s gaming brand, is a pre-built gaming PC offering incomparable. Unfortunately, its proprietary tech has turned people off. Although these are not too common nowadays, and given how popular they remain, the Alienware gaming PC is worth recommending.

The Aurora R13 and R14 are great options. Both PCs are recommended since they are essentially the same machine. The R13 uses Intel CPUs, and the R14 uses AMD Ryzen. The two reasons you should buy this PC are because of its futureproofed and powerful configurations.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Lenovo Legion 51 should be among the gaming PC every gamer must consider in 2023. Its specifications are typical for a mid-range gaming laptop. This PC Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor leads the charge, as it is valid for every gaming laptop on the market, and it is joined by Nvidia’s RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, AND 512GB of solid storage.

This PC is worth buying as a gamer because it is an outstanding laptop option for those who want a Quad HD screen without paying over the odds, so the Lenovo Legion 5i is a good option.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has a high-performance gaming laptop, including only the best, state-of-the-art cooling with a custom engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan technology and one of the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal grease on an already industry-leading 12th Gen Intel CPU.

This PC’s weight and measurement cone is 5.73 pounds, the heaviest among its direct competitors and 14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98 inches.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is another gaming PC you should consider in 2023, and if we recommend a Nitro 50 spec, it would be the 12th Gen RTX 3060 version. Still, it’s worth noting that you can get higher specced gaming PCs for the same money without the Acer branding.

The PC is packaged snugly in a bite-size box, and this small form-factor Acer Nitro PC has a bit of a Napoleon complex. The angry red LED brow on the front of the machine sits beside possibly the most prominent power button we have seen. The specification of this PC include the following;

CPU: Intel Core i5 11400F or 12400F

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1650 or RTX 3060 12GB

RAM: 8GB or 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Warranty: 1-year parts and labor.