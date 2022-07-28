Mohamad Salah and Son Heung-Min shared last season’s Premier League Golden Boot award after both finished on 23 goals for the season. The competition went down to the wire and another entertaining battle looks likely as we assess the leading suspects and eye-catching new signings.

The number 23 holds real significance in modern sport, made famous by Micheal Jordan and LeBron James over multiple decades in basketball. In football, David Beckham famously took on the number after leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid. In terms of the Golden Boot, it’s been the winning total for the last three years and hasn’t been eclipsed in the Premier League since Mohamad Salah achieved it in his breakthrough season in 2017/18, scoring 32 goals.

Mohamed Salah

Over five seasons in the Premier League Salah has won the Golden Boot three times and scored a total of 118 goals from 180 games. A regular fixture on top of the expected goalscoring (xG) charts he passes the analytics test as much as the eye-test as he has established himself as the goalscoring talisman for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. This season will present a fresh challenge for Salah, as longtime running mate Sadio Mane has made the switch to Bayern Munich. How will Salah adapt to being even more of a central focus of opposition defenses especially as new 2022 signings Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez take time to settle into the rigours of the Premier League? Answering this question will be important when we consider Salah for a record breaking fourth Golden Boot award.

A long-term contract extension this summer has settled speculation about his Anfield future, Liverpool’s retooled attack will have much to prove after the success of the Firmino, Mane and Salah axis.

Erling Haaland

The 22-year old Norwegian has yet to kick a ball in the Premier League but Haaland is the favourite to claim the Golden Boot for the 2022/23 season and it’s hard not to see why. Since the start of last season, only PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (42) and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (62) have scored more than Haaland’s non-penalty goals across Europe’s top leagues, with those two playing more minutes due to injury issues that kept him out of 16 games for Borussia Dortmund.

The main question will be how a true number nine fits into Pep Guardiola’s rotation and switch-heavy 4-3-3 that has often deployed a false-nine in recent years, especially after the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero in 2021. What is not in doubt for Guardiola’s City after claiming four of the last five Premier League titles is that he is spoilt for choice with creative, attacking midfielders that can thread passes very few can. There is no better club for Haaland to hit the ground running, chances will come and it will be up to him to finish those chances.

Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min

The 2020/21 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane endured a slow start to his defense of the award. Following on from a tough Euro 2020 was always going to be tiring, but a summer of speculation regarding a transfer to Manchester City and managerial turnover at Spurs all seemed to contribute to his extremely slow start to the 2021/22 campaign. Kane and Spurs’ fortunes took a turn for the better after the arrival of Antonio Conte as the England captain started to look like his old self.

Since 2018/19 that has meant dropping deeper for the likes of Son Heung-Min to take up a more advanced attacking role, but don’t be fooled, Harry Kane is still one of the very best goalscorers in the league. From gameweek 11 (Conte’s first league game in charge) onwards, Kane scored 16 goals (beaten only by his teammate Son with 19) and posted the highest xG in the Premier League.

The ascension of Son as Spurs’ leading goalscoring threat could well cut into Harry Kane’s output as he ended the season in stunning form, scoring 12 goals in his last 10 appearances to claim his first joint-Golden Boot award alongside Salah. With Harry Kane at half the odds to be crowned Premier League’s top goalscorer bookmakers are expecting Kane to once again be the main man with Son expected to come back down to earth. One thing is for certain, Son & Kane have the pedigree, experience and settled pre-season to be the most formidable double-act in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota & Luis Diaz

For Liverpool replacing the production of Sadio Mane will be a tough task. Big things are expected from Darwin Nunez, as the Uruguayan caught the eye for Benfica in the Champions League with six goals in 10 appearances in addition to 26 times in the Portuguese league.

While Nunez could take Liverpool to new heights, this could also be the season Luis Diaz explodes in the Premier League. Joining the Reds in February, Diaz hit the ground running displaying a knack for volume of shots only bettered by teammate Salah. Should he show the kind of goalscoring form he displayed at Porto prior to his move, with 14 goals in 18 games, he could be a surprise atop the scoring charts.

Forgotten perhaps amidst the new signings, is Diogo Jota, who managed to displace Firmino in the Liverpool lineup last season. With 15 Premier League he ranked third behind Kane and Ronaldo for minutes per shot and total attempts across the season. Competition from Nunez and Diaz will reduce his minutes, but should he win a starting spot, Jota could be an underrated longshot.

Christiano Ronaldo

Despite playing in a struggling United side, the 37-year-old scored 18 Premier League goals in his homecoming season. With a new era beginning at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag it remains to be seen how exactly Ronaldo fits into the plans of the new boss. A transfer request this summer complicates things further, but should he remain at United there is value in his current odds. Erik ten Hag guided his former team Ajax to 200 goals in the last two Eredivisie seasons, if he can have a similar impact with United’s young, talented and underperforming squad Ronaldo could be the big goalscoring beneficiary.

Gabriel Jesus

Losing out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur for 4th place last season shouldn’t hide the improvements made by the young Gunners under Mikel Arteta. With Aubameyang and Lacazette failing to provide regular goals up-front, Arsenal were desperate for a new centre-forward to add more cutting edge to their intricate attacking interplay.

With the opportunity to establish himself as a first-team regular after being one of a number of options at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus has the platform to make an immediate impact. Jesus has often been an xG darling, but can he convert his playing time opportunity into a steady stream of goals? With the added incentive of proving his form ahead of the winter World Cup, Jesus looks set to be a popular outside pick.

Outsiders: Mitrovic, Vardy, Sterling

You would be forgiven for thinking that Aleksander Mitrovic is a lot older than 27 considering how long he has been bounced between the Championship and Premier League, but he took a huge leap last season scoring 43 goals in 46 games for Fulham’s promotion push. Can he finally translate his talent to the Premier League?

Jamie Vardy has been at the top or near the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts since Leicester City’s title winning 2015/16 season. If Vardy can stay injury free – perhaps increasingly less likely in his age 35 season – Vardy has the pedigree to challenge the favourites for the Golden Boot. The Foxes not having any midweek European matches this season might help.

Raheem Sterling has much to prove following his switch from Manchester City to Chelsea. Finding minutes increasingly harder to achieve at City, he moves to a club desperate for more cutting edge and goals. Sterling like Vardy has the pedigree, and with much to prove before the World Cup has the incentive to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.