The EPL doesn’t stop for the Africa Cup of Nations, currently taking place in Cameroon, but there have been a few postponements this season because of COVID and injuries.

But now the English top flight is just over halfway through the 2021/22 season. There is still a lot to be decided when it comes to both ends of the table – and the best sportsbooks online will have more than a few betting markets still to explore. But who will go down? Or win the title? Read on to find out what we think might happen.

Relegation Worries

A recent rare win for Norwich over Everton took the Canaries off of the bottom of the league for the first time since November. But there are few outside of Carrow Road that truly believe that Norwich’s recent yo-yo existence between the top two tiers won’t continue this season.

Burnley may join Norwich if Maxwel Cornet can carry on his good run of goal scoring form when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations. Selling Chris Wood might have been good business but it could spell the end of the club in the top flight. If Newcastle fails to stay up it would make far more headlines – but that could also be on the cards if results don’t improve soon.

European Qualifiers

The top four in the EPL qualify for the Champions League, but there are more European places to fight for, with two – or potentially – three clubs making it into the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham will all be battling for the final Champions League spot but may all have to do with the secondary and tertiary European competitions instead.

That would also leave Manchester United hoping to finish in either fifth or sixth – something that is far more guaranteed at the present time. But look out for Aston Villa. The West Midlands club currently sits in the bottom half of the table, but Steven Gerrard is doing a great job as head coach this season – and new signings Coutinho and Digne are the best by any EPL club in the transfer window so far.

Champions League

Any Villa dreams of qualifying for the Champions League should be on hold for the moment. But there are three clubs that should be confident of making Europe’s premier club competition for next season. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have already edged ahead of the rest of the table and have not been unduly affected by some of their stars participating at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As mentioned previously, that leaves one berth to fill. This could be the most interesting battle in the EPL this season – and it could be that Mikel Arteta answers his critics and takes Arsenal back to the Champions League for the first time since 2017. His young squad has definitely improved and might just be able to sneak in.

And the Winner is…

Liverpool may have scored slightly more goals in fewer games, but it does look as though Pep Guardiola is set to lead Manchester City yet another EPL title. At the time of writing City has won its last 12 games in a row and grown a healthy gap between itself and the rest of the challengers.

There have been some very big wins in that time and it will take a very good effort from Liverpool or Chelsea to overcome them now. A run in the Champions League might slow down City a little – but both of those other two sides will also be keen to do well in that competition and will be similarly affected.

Nothing is guaranteed in the EPL, of course, but that’s how we think the 2021/22 season might go. It’s going to be fun to find outif we got things right.