If you’re already watching sport, why not dial up the fun and put a bet on your favorite team to win. Picking a winner is a great way to earn a little extra cash with sports knowledge that you already have.

Want to start sports betting – here is a beginners guide:

Step 1 – Pick your sport

The first step of sports betting is deciding what type of sport you want to bet on. You may already know a lot about one sport, if so you should start with betting on that sport.

For example, if you love the NFL you shouldn’t start by placing bets on the NBL when you know nothing about it.

However, if you are serious about making money from your bets you may want to look for a less predictable sport like horse racing that offers some more interesting odds.

Step 2 – Pick your match

Your next step is to pick which match or race you are going to bet on.

If you are betting on a sport like horse racing then races are going to be rarer, so you will have less choice on what you can bet on.

However, in football, baseball, and soccer there are multiple matches happening every day.

When you start betting you may want to look into betting on big matches like the Superbowl. Many onlne betting companies will offer great introductory offers on those games.

Step 3 – Pick your odds

Before you start to think about how much you should bet – you need to shop around for the best odds.

Not every bookie will be offering the same odds on each match (or race), and some sites offer more options, such as odds on which player will score the first point.

There are odds comparison sites that will help you hunt down the best odds for you to place your bets with.

Step 4 – Place your bet

Now, it is time to decide how much money you want to place on the bet.

Many people are tempted to bet big on their first bet. Some people are even tempted to bet big on long odds with the hope that they will win big.

However, if you want to keep building your money then your best option is to put small sums of money on short odds. You will win less each time, but you will be much more likely to win. Better to put $10 on a 2/1 and win, than put $1000 on a 54/1 and lose.

You should not be betting more than you can afford to lose. It is also a good idea to set yourself a budget for how much money you want to spend on betting each month.

Step 5 – Sit back and enjoy the race or game

Now everything is in place it is time to sit down and enjoy the sport. Good luck!