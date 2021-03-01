Every day, we wake up with the mindset that today will be better than yesterday. However, one of the driving forces that provide the feel-good factor we need to be happy is writing. Writing holds lots of benefits and even if you are working on a book or a term paper, writing on a consistent basis will improve you drastically. Although, writing may look like a difficult task but starting out with minor forms of writing like journals will sharpen your writing skills for the more difficult tasks like academic writing. Although you can now buy essays online, you are bound to reap lots of benefits when you write by yourself and in case you lacked prior knowledge, these are the various benefits of writing every day.

1. Writing is a memory retention tool

Retaining memories with ease can be a challenge for some people. For others it could be the problem of remembering key points from a lecture or recalling ideas developed a few hours ago. However, writing is a memory retention tool that positively stimulates the brain releasing neurons that activates your retentive capabilities. Hence, writing everyday will sharpen your memory.

2. Writing improves vocabulary and grammar capabilities

Constructing good sentences can be a difficult task for many however; writing is a remedy that sharpens a person’s grammar abilities. Also, writing improves the vocabulary of a person by building one’s language structure. Furthermore, regular writing activates a person’s grammar abilities by exposing them to the right use of words and phrases during the research stage. Hence, writing is a tool that improves the vocabulary and grammar capabilities of a person.

3. Writing makes one a better professional

No matter the field of expertise you belong, writing regularly increases your professionalism. This is because you will be able to share your thoughts, views and ideas on a particular subject matter improving your self-worth and making you fulfilled.

4. Writing stimulate innovations

Every day, engaging in various activities boosts the release of random ideas into your head. And when you write down these ideas, you will be motivated to work on it. Hence, writing is an innovation-stimulating tool that actualizes beautiful ideas.

5. Writing keeps the brain in its best state

Writing is an activity that sharpens the mind and releases the feel-good factor to the body. Writing regularly activates a number of logical functions that makes one creative. Also, consistent writing safeguards the health of a person and protects a person from mental diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Writing regularly keeps the brain very active and sharp.

6. Writing makes one productive

Writing influences the mental state in many positive ways by releasing the feel-good factor that makes the brain tick. Writing regularly keeps your brain engaged providing no room for unproductivity.

7. Writing makes you a good communicator

Making a good speech requires a good vocabulary foundation and writing is a catalyst that fuels one’s ability to communicate. When writing, you use the best choice of words that you can remember and that act unknowingly builds up your persuasive capabilities. Also, you will make speeches with ease because writing improves your speech organization and structuring.

8. Writing helps you clear your mind

Writing is an activity that clears the mind of a person by them with the avenue to air their views and thoughts. Writing is a channel that helps someone share his personal stories and also; when you write on a consistent basis, you can provide views that will help someone overcome a challenge.

9. Writing empowers you with vast knowledge

Writing a good book or paper requires thorough research and in the process, a writer gains vast knowledge in the area of expertise. Consistent writing exposes you to journals, books, articles and other publications in your field that empowers you with vast knowledge.

10. Writing satisfies you

Daily writing breeds satisfaction. When you regularly share your thoughts and views through books and blogs, you will drive the feeling of self-worth and accomplishment. Having an audience that you motivate and one that also believes in you can fuel a sense of satisfaction.

11. Writing eliminates stress

Writing is a catalyst that relieves stress. Stress can be developed by the inability of a person to share thoughts and ideas. However, writing helps people pour out their heart on thoughts and issues bothering them.

12. Writing keeps you focused

Writing is an activity that helps us through our difficult times and keeps us focused on our dreams and ambitions. Also, daily writing will build up your life story by keeping a document that motivates.

In summary, you can reap lots of benefits by writing every day, so ensure you pick up a pen and paper and put those beautiful ideas into words to boost your sense of accomplishment. However, as a student you can buy essays online if you have no time to write academic papers.