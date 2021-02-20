If I’m counting, I’d say I’ve come across about a hundred sports betting websites in my lifetime. I’m sure you too have.

Tips for choosing online sports betting website

1. Check their reputation and longevity

Maybe not in every situation, but where money is concerned, I love to believe that the older, the better.

So, when you want to choose a sports betting website, we strongly recommend you check the reputation and longevity of the websites first.

If you’re writing down the names of the companies to try, start by writing out the names of the oldest in the game. Sbobet88, for example, is one of the oldest Indonesia sports betting websites. The fact that they’re still around and competing in 2021 after 15 years goes to show you that they’re indeed one of the best around.

If they’ve survived this long, then they must be doing something right. Else, customers would have stopped using them, and they would have run out of business.

2. Can the site be trusted? Is it licensed?

Again, this is one of the reasons why it’s best to stick with the old guys. But if you’re choosing a new betting website (maybe because their offers are more enticing), ensure you scrutinize their site for evidence of licensing.

That is, check whether they’re licensed by a reputable organization to be operating in your country of residence. Some betting companies don’t have the right to sell sports bets to customers in certain countries. If you register with this kind of company, there’s a high chance you might get blocked from accessing their websites (and your winnings) someday.

3. Range of deposit methods

The best way to ensure your money doesn’t hang when you deposit is to use a betting website that processes payments in a wide range of banking methods, including cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers.

The same thing applies to when you want to withdraw your winnings. Registering with a website that doesn’t process payments in multiple systems can cause delays or errors in withdrawals.

To ensure you don’t have to struggle with deposit or withdrawal, we strongly recommend you check the website of the betting company to confirm whether they offer the kinds of payment methods that are well-suited to you.

4. Bonuses

This is the biggest deciding factor for many punters.

And quite rightly so. With so many platforms offering mouth-watering bonus offers like 100% instant bonus and the likes, why shouldn’t you enjoy it, too?

However, you need to be careful not to always base your choice on bonus offers only. This is because bonus offers are sometimes a ploy to lure punters into betting services that are really good for them.

Believe it or not, the biggest offers are trying to compensate for lacking in other areas.

In order to ensure you aren’t sacrificing good betting services for mere bonuses, check the terms and conditions surrounding a bonus offer. Most times, a company offering you a “too good to be true offer” will tell you that you can only withdraw your winnings after playing a certain number of games.

Run from this type of site.

5. Variety of betting markets

Besides the first two criteria, this is the most important criterion for me. Because the wider the variety of betting markets offered by a website, the greater your chances of winning.

Imagine you want to play a bet on a game that’s so tight you can’t even predict who will win or lose. But because your betting site isn’t offering too many options, you had to force your hand and make the tough win/lose call.

If the site offered additional options like props and specials (player to score, player to get red-carded, number of corners, etc.), you could easily bet on these other options instead of risking your neck on options you aren’t really confident about.

6. Online customer service

You never can tell when you’ll need the help of a customer care agent. This is why you need to choose a betting website that is available around the clock.

I know this may seem not so necessary at first, but you’ll be surprised that a day will come when you’ll need assistance in the middle of the night. To prepare ahead of this is why you need a company that has a 24×7 hours system.

Most companies might tell you they do. The only way to verify their claim is to go online and read reviews about them.