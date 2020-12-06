One of the best decisions you will ever make for your life is to start working out. Regular and consistent exercises will enable you to have a healthy and fit body as well as a sharp mind. Once exercising becomes innate to you, you’ll be able to improve the quality of your life and seize the most opportunities.

However, exercising regularly isn’t a walk in the park because it calls for determination and discipline to exercise as per your schedule and remain consistent on the workout plan for so long. It’s common for people to have a lot of responsibilities today, from working full-time to taking care of their families, which is why only a very few can incorporate exercise in their daily routine.

If you’ve been trying to work out regularly but often see yourself stop after a few weeks of trying, don’t fret because there are many solutions to your problem. This article aims to help you as you start on your workouts, especially if you are not sure why you should exercise and how to go about it.

BENEFITS OF EXERCISE

When you begin your workouts, you will soon see and start feeling some positive changes in your body, mind, and overall wellbeing. The longer you continue working out, the more intense these benefits can get. Below are some of the benefits that you can expect once you start exercising:

Attaining and keeping a healthy weight

Improved energy levels all day

Better sleep patterns and quality

High moods and enhanced mental wellbeing

Lower risks of chronic illnesses

Slower ageing process

Improved sex life

DIFFERENT TYPES OF EXERCISES:

There are various types of exercises, and they include:

Strength training : These are all workouts that use resistance to develop the strength of muscles. You could use your body as resistance, and this has lots of benefits.

Aerobics: These are the basics of any fitness program and are made up of continuous movement. Examples are running, swimming, jogging, and others. They are also referred to as cardio. One of the best types of aerobic exercise is swimming. Aside from being a fun activity, this exercise targets all of your muscle groups.



Flexibility and mobility training: These are exercises that aim to develop a passive range of motion, also called flexibility, as well as an active range of motion while moving (mobility). Some examples of flexibility and mobility training are neck half-circles, walking hip openers, and shoulder pass through.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT): Intense bursts of exercise, which could be strength training or aerobics, followed by intervals of rest. The idea behind HIIT is to keep your heart rate raised. If you want to try out some HIIT exercises, you can sprint as fast as you can for 15 minutes, perform squat jumps as quickly as possible for 90 seconds, or pedal as fast as you can using a stationary bike for 30 seconds.

Callisthenics: These are simple body movements performed without gym equipment and are done at a medium aerobic intensity. They include sit-ups, lunges, and push-ups, among others.

THE BEST EXERCISE FOR SHEDDING WEIGHT

All exercises that call for tons of effort from the exercisers will have the same effect on beginners. So, the exercises you choose to do doesn’t matter. The critical thing is to identify and undertake those exercises that you have fun doing and suit you best so you can picture yourself doing them for a month or two.

To achieve weight loss, all you need is a calorie deficit. As you exercise to burn calories, ensure that you also check your diet so you get the best outcome. Regardless of how often you work out, you won’t be able to lose weight if you gorge on unhealthy foods.

KEY THINGS BEFORE GETTING STARTED

Before starting your exercise routine, you need to consider some vital things:

1. SCRUTINIZE YOUR HEALTH

You ought to seek your doctor’s advice and get a physical medical examination before beginning your exercise plan. This is especially important if you’ve been diagnosed with a health condition in the past or are currently taking any medications. It is even more necessary if you are not used to taxing activities or you are over 45 years old.

Some of the reasons that an early checkup is a good idea are to detect any health issue that could heighten your risks of injuries as you work out. It can also enable you to make the most of your exercises so that you and your trainer can plan appropriately after understanding your limitations so that the routine fits your unique needs.

Regardless of how harmless you think your workouts are, it’s always best if you talk to your doctor about it first. Starting a workout plan without their approval may result in injuries and will likely prevent you from exercising for long periods.

CREATE A PLAN AND SET REALISTIC GOALS

After having made up your mind to start working out frequently, you need to come up with a plan that also includes achievable steps and goals. For a start, you can make a plan of easy-to-follow steps and expand it as get easier. The beauty of starting with smart goals is that it raises your chances of succeeding and maintains your motivation all the way. A good example of a big goal broken into a small achievable step is if you intend to conquer a 10-kilometre run, your short plans could be doing short runs successfully.

3. TRANSFORM YOUR ROUTINE INTO A HABIT

Your success in exercising will also come through if you can turn your routine into a habit. You can maintain the routine in the long term if you endeavor to perform it frequently and make it into a habit. You are more likely to succeed and have the habit last if you schedule a workout at a given time every day. You may, for example, turn your routine into a habit by scheduling your workout every weekday after work or class or even early in the morning before the day’s activities.

THE BEST WORKOUT DURATION

Although you are not used to exercising or are not a top-performing athlete, you can still start working out. The experts recommend at least 150 minutes of working out per week. You could have the 150 minutes spread throughout the week or have one or two sessions each week, of which the latter is more beneficial. However, you should start at a low intensity and keep increasing it gradually as you get fitter. You must also allow your body some time to recover or the workouts will be unproductive.

FINAL WORD

Though starting a workout routine is a daunting task, you can manage it, and this is possible if you start with some realistic goals. You should also identify the workouts that you enjoy and you can stick to and get started. Start at low intensity and increase it gradually as you get fit. Nutrition is important for a healthy and fit body, so keep tabs on your diet. You should also ensure that you drink enough water daily. For motivation, try to track your progress, have workout buddies, or join fitness groups, and you will keep to your routine to see your dreams become a reality.