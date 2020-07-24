You may have heard of CBD oil. This health trend is taking hold all over the world, and today CBD is legal in the US, Canada, European Union, South Africa, and even in Japan. When it comes to sports, however, there is one question that needs answering: will using CBD make you fail a drug test?

The origins of CBD

It’s safe to say that it is CBD’s origins that make people worry about drug tests picking up the substance. CBD is a hemp extract, and hemp is just the legal term for cannabis that contains very little THC.

In isolation, CBD contains many medicinal properties. It can reduce pain, mitigate the symptoms of anxiety, and treat inflammation throughout your body. These attributes make the substance attractive to athletes of all fields, as it can help them deal with workout pain and recover from injuries. All without having to rely on opioids.

That said, the fact that it comes from cannabis is concerning. Aren’t athletes banned from using any type of cannabis byproduct?

The regulatory status

As long as it is legal in their country, it should be safe for athletes to use CBD. That’s because the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of banned substances back in 2017. And while sports competitions aren’t forced to follow WADA guidelines, most do.

At the time of writing, CBD is the only cannabis byproduct allowed by WADA regulation. The exception was announced in 2017 and went into effect in 2018. Since then, many sports organizations have come out to confirm that they will follow WADA guidelines and allow athletes to use CBD products at will.

The legal status

While the WADA allows the use of CBD, individual countries still have regulations on who can use the substance, and under what conditions. In the United States, hemp and its byproducts were made legal at the federal level by the 2018 Farm Bill. However, each state still gets to make their own rules. And while all states allow some form of CBD, many only allow CBD to be used under strict conditions.

In Canada, CBD is legal as long as you get it from registered manufacturers. Traveling into the country with any amount of CBD is not allowed, however.

In the European Union the situation is similar to that of the US. EU regulations allow the sale of hemp and its byproducts, but each country gets to set its own rules for using and traveling with CBD. The Netherlands, for example, allows private citizens to buy CBD, but producing any type of CBD in the country is illegal — users must buy it from other countries.

What can make you fail a drug test

The bad news when it comes to CBD is that you can get all the regulations right and still fail a drug test. That’s not because of the rules, but because of the widespread circulation of poor-quality CBD products. If you buy cheap CBD from a reseller online or on the street, you risk getting a product that is contaminated with enough THC to make you fail a drug test. That’s why all professional athletes who use CBD buy from manufacturers who get their product tested for contamination, like Cibdol does.