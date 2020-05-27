The Perfect 4-in-1 480GB SSD Storage Hub for Your Apple MacBook Air/Pro

During this difficult time and unexpected situation, the world is now forced to stay indoors, and the working life has changed. Everyone around the world is trying to adapt to this new lifestyle of the home office and flexible work schedules. Being productive and efficient from home and turning your laptop into a portable workstation has become more important than ever before.

With that in mind, we are pleased to introduce MINIX NEO Storage Pro, a 4-in-1 portable 480GB SSD Storage Hub for Apple MacBook Air/Pro. It will be launched on Indiegogo on 19th May at the super early bird price starting from $99.

Why should I buy it?

There are plenty of external storage devices with larger capacities or more complex USB-C hubs currently on the market, however a portable hybrid hub that combines the two does not yet exist. MINIX NEO Storage Pro, which combines built-in 480GB SSD Storage and 3 daily essential ports truly is a world’s first, creating a whole new category of Apple MacBook Air/Pro accessories.

What made me fall in love?

Built-in 480GB SSD Storage

MINIX NEO Storage Pro discreetly connects to the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the side of your MacBook Air/Pro, you can then immediately use its built-in 480GB SSD Store. Whether you wish to store large work files or your video collection all can be conveniently accessed within seconds. MINIX NEO Storage Pro is the perfect storage companion for your MacBook Air/Pro and is considerably cheaper than Apple’s internal storage upgrade options.

3-in-1 Daily Essential Ports

MINIX NEO Storage Pro features HDMI 4K @ 60Hz, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 ports, covering your daily usage needs.

Simultaneous Dual Display Output. MINIX NEO Storage Pro’s HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 ports allow for simultaneous dual 4K @ 60Hz display output in mirror or extend mode, boosting your productivity across multiple screens.

Thunderbolt 3 supports up to 40GB/s data transfer, up to 5K @ 60Hz display output and up to 100W power delivery.

USB 3.0 port offers backwards compatibility with older Apple peripherals and accessories.

Sleek Design

MINIX NEO Storage Pro’s minimalist design fits in the palm of your hand making it ideal for life on-the-go, and it connects seamlessly to the side of your MacBook Air/Pro, avoiding any needless cables. Features 2 color options, space grey and sliver, perfect compatible to your MacBook Air/Pro all around.

MINIX NEO Storage Pro delivers extra storage and extra convenience to enhance your daily productivity whether at home, in the office or on-the-go.

It is now live on Indiegogo at the super early bird price of $99. Check more details here: https://bit.ly/3g26w5L

About MINIX

MINIX was born out of a shared passion for advanced technology and dynamic designs; ever since its establishment in 2008, it has focused on creating innovative, well-made products.

By combining the finest materials, functional design, and considered detail, MINIX delivers original and useful tech products that truly benefit people and make everyday life more convenient.

For more information about MINIX NEO Storage Pro and our company, please visit www.minix.com.hk

