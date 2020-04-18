There was a time where sports gambling was envisioned as an industry full of cigar-smoking nefarious types who were engaged in activities in dark rooms and back alleys that everyday people like you and I wouldn’t dream. We have come a long way from that misconception and normalizing what is a very fun, entertaining family pastime for some. The truth is, a lot of people enjoy projecting the outcome of their favorite sport or placing an innocent bet on their most beloved team.

The main issue with the misconceptions around sports betting is the fact that it was legal in only a limited number of places in the US until recently. But how did we begin to change the story around US sports betting? Sportsbook operators like Betcris have diligently worked to alter decades of misguided public perception and continue to do so today.

A Quick History on Legislation and Sports Betting

Less than two years ago, accepting or placing bets on sporting events outside of a few select locations such as Las Vegas, Nevada could have landed you in a federal prison. To the American law system and to many of the American people, bettors and bookmakers across the United States operating outside these parameters were criminals.

Betting on sports was still viewed as an American evil even though nearly every state initiated their own games of chance with state lotteries since the 1970s.

The First Act of Congress Against Sports Betting

A few instances pointed to a connection with organized crime, and that opened the door for a blanketed association with criminal activity and all sports betting. To limit the influence of these nefarious activities, the 102nd United States Congress enacted the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA).

PASPA made sports betting a federal crime. Over the next 15 years, a large number of states would entertain the idea of legal sports betting, but legislation could never seem to make it out of committee.

However, the state of New Jersey changed all that.

Financial Gain Enacts a Call for Change

States began to debate the right of the US Federal Government to tell them what they should decide was legal in relation to sports betting. Financial experts estimated that the Garden State was throwing away over $500 million a year by not allowing sportsbooks as a part of their legal casino operations.

With Atlantic City in tow, New Jersey was the closest mirror to Las Vegas, Nevada, but the state still didn’t legally allow sportsbooks. More specifically, the federal government didn’t allow New Jersey to operate sportsbooks. It was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who first called this into question..

Through his efforts as governor, a referendum was added to the New Jersey ballot in 2011. It was passed overwhelmingly. Six years followed with a series of lawsuits, the final one renamed to Murphy vs. the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Sports Betting’s Voice Heard at the Highest Court in the Land

In October 2016, there was a glimmer of hope for sports bettors across the country. The US Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on the New Jersey case. The acknowledgment that the case would be officially on the Supreme Docket came in June 2017.

Less than one year later, sports bettors heard the words they had fought to hear for more than a decade. The PASPA was unconstitutional and therefore overturned by the US Supreme Court.

May 14, 2018 is a day that will live in infamy for sports bettors.

Within the month, the New Jersey legislature passed a bill legalizing sports betting by a 73-0 margin.. As time passed, more states began to ratify their own sports gambling laws. Today 14 states have legalized sports’ betting. Another four have legislation pending on the books. There are at least another dozen state legislations with open debate and discussion currently happening. Sportsbooks were now primed to open brick-and-mortar locations, plus offer sportsbook apps in the states that allowed online wagers as well.

Companies much like Betcris (offering online gambling services, including sports betting, online casino games, online bingo and mobile gambling) who were ready to offer sports betting either physically in person or online could now legally do so. As a first order of business, these companies needed to reverse any negative stigma factions of the public would still carry towards their now legal operations.

The Sports Betting PR Game

One hurdle that sportsbooks like Betcris are focusing on overcoming is the stigma that surrounds sports gambling in some states still today. New Jersey’s swift actions moving forward in the legalization process cemented the state’s place as one of the lead horses in the race to change the federal government’s stance on sports betting being illegal on a nationwide basis. The underlying principle of Murphy vs. the National Collegiate Athletic Association was the core right of each state to decide what was right for them when it came to sports betting.

The ruling two years ago this May started the ball rolling. Since, sports betting operations have targeted various entities to help build a strong reputation with the public. One of the strongest bonds has been the partnerships created between sportsbooks and professional sports leagues.

Every major US sport has some type of sportsbook or casino partnership in place. There are also a handful of professional teams that have linked up in partnership deals with sportsbook operations.

As the battle for the next bet continues to intensify as more states join the sports betting fold, sportsbooks will continually need to reinvent their public relations model. There is some indication that team sponsorship may be a viable marketing ploy.

Betcris and other sportsbooks have already partnered with casino operations, often because of state laws written to legalize sports betting. There is also a huge avenue of potential with sports bars and event venues. Advertising during specific events will also help to attract bettors to use particular sportsbook features.

When the US Supreme Court overturned the 1992 PASPA, it abruptly altered the landscape of sports betting in the country. Immediately, sports betting companies could envision a sea of opportunity. To market their businesses, they have worked to erase mistaken conceptions about sports gambling.

There is also an adamant focus on creating partnerships with viable sports entities to get their brand into the spotlight. It is a rapidly changing industry , but for Betcris and other sports betting companies in the United States, the game is on.

