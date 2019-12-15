If you don’t ride bicycles often, you’re probably wondering what would make one bicycle different from the next. However, bike enthusiasts can tell bikes apart, irrespective of the brand. For most bicycle racers, cyclocross bikes remain popular because of the diverse options available.

Giant TCX Advanced Pro2

If you are participating in a high-stakes cyclocross race, you can’t go wrong with the Giant TCX Advanced Pro2. This bike has a super light composite frameset that will ease your movement on different terrains. The asymmetrical chainstays also ensure optimal power transfer as you ride.

This bike also comes fitted with an innovative D-Fuse seat post which adds compliance with no additional weight. Other features include flat-mount disc brakes, and 12mm front and rear thru-axle bicycle wheels that give you total control.

Cannondale SuperX Apex

If you would like a cyclocross bike that has stood the test of time, the Cannondale SuperX Apex is an excellent option. This model is still one of the best in the market, even though it is a few years old. This bicycle is especially popular because it is cheaper than most of the other bikes which share the same features.

The relaxed 71-degree head angle makes it easier for you to descend a steep slope at a fast pace without worrying about falling. With this relaxed geometry, you can also confidently race on rough terrains.

Colnago C64

The C64 was released to mark Colnago’s 64th anniversary. This bike was specially built to give bikers modern capabilities that were missing in the previous model. The shape of the C60 remained, but the head tube in the C64 is fitted with new technology to reduce the tube’s thickness.

The most striking change in this model is the single-piece connecting the seat tube and seat tube lag. This feature makes the frame stiffer, and at the same time keeps the weight low. This bike is available in six colours, different seat tube sizes, and buyers get to choose between the disc-brake and direct-mount rim brake.

The Trek Boone 7 Disc

This is a light, fast cyclocross bike. It is equipped with SRAM Force CX1 drivetrain, which allows you to shift the gears without worrying about cross chaining or gear ratios. The hydraulic disc brakes make stopping easy, irrespective of the weather or road conditions. The frame is between 50cm and 58 cm, making it an excellent choice for average sized-riders.

BMC Crossmachine CX01

This bike has a robust build and a thoroughbred geometry that was specially selected using ACE technology. It has a light carbon frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and SPAM Rival 1x chainring fitted with 11-42 rear cassette. The range of gears is adequate for a race circuit since you can easily find your way around tight, slippery corners. Before choosing a seat tube, you need to confirm if your usual size is adequate since the top tube is relatively long.

Before any race, you want to be ready. Choosing one of the best cyclocross bikes is one way to ensure your bike will not let you down. This way, you can concentrate on the race, instead of on worrying if the bike will survive the challenging terrain before you reach the finish line.